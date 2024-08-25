Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

No team in the league has undergone a more thorough overhaul in the 2024 offseason than the Washington Commanders. It started in the front office, where new owner Josh Harris made the first big splash of his tenure by hiring former 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters to be his new GM. That pair then hired Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as the franchise’s new head coach, replacing Ron Rivera.

Quinn kept only three previous Commanders coaches on his new coaching staff, which is highlighted by former Texas Tech and Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator. Quinn also brought former Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. with him to be the team’s defensive coordinator.

The Commanders also signed 26 players in free agency, more than any other team in the league, and they have the lowest percentage of returning players in the league at just 57%. But the most significant addition was not a free agent at all, but rather No. 2 overall draft pick Jayden Daniels. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner from LSU will be the Commanders’ new franchise signal caller.

With all those changes, the Commanders have a wide range of outcomes for the upcoming NFL season. If all those pieces come together quickly and Daniels shines, then Washington could be a surprisingly improved team. But many variables need to go right for that to happen.

As such, sportsbooks have set the Over/Under line for the Commanders’ win total at 6.5. They would need to improve by three wins over last year’s 4-13 team for bets on the Over to win. Meanwhile, their Super Bowl odds are among the highest in the league at +12000 at both FanDuel and DraftKings and +15000 at most other sportsbooks including BetMGM and Caesars.

With all that in mind, let’s take a look at the best Washington Commanders futures bets for the 2024 NFL season.

Jayden Daniels Offensive Rookie of the Year (+600, FanDuel)

Once upon a time, Washington selected a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick, one pick after a player hailed as a generational quarterback talent. The generational player was Andrew Luck, and the Washington player was Robert Griffin III.

Luck proved to be as advertised, setting a rookie record for passing yards and leading his team to the playoffs. But Griffin III was even better, setting a rookie record for quarterback rushing yards and leading Washington to a division title. Griffin III ended up winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award that season over the highly touted and successful Luck.

We could see a similar storyline play out with Jayden Daniels winning the 2024 OROY award over the more highly touted Caleb Williams, who enters the league with similar hype to Luck. Just like Griffin III, Daniels’ greatest asset is his athleticism and ability to make plays with his legs. His running prowess could be enough to offset the superior passing numbers that Williams is expected to post as a rookie, putting these two top players on more even ground when it comes to OROY voting.

With +600 odds compared to Williams’ +120 odds at FanDuel sportsbook, Daniels represents a value as a futures bet. There is also some built-in value with FanDuel’s current odds, as most other sportsbooks have priced Daniels’ OROY odds at +475 (DraftKings) or +500 (Caesars, BetMGM, and others). Getting +600 odds at FanDuel makes this an even more attractive option as the best Commanders futures bet on the market for the 2024 season.

Jayden Daniels over 3,025.5 Passing Yards (-112, FanDuel)

Let’s double down on our optimism about Jayden Daniels by taking the Over on his passing yards. Once again, the best sportsbook for this bet is FanDuel, where the line is lower and the odds are better than at other sportsbooks. For comparison, most other sportsbooks currently have this market set at 3,150.5 yards with Caesars sportsbook offering the best odds at -115 (DraftKings is set at -135).

For Daniels to go over this number, he would need to average 178 passing yards per game, assuming he plays all 17 games. Injury is the biggest risk with taking the Over on any player prop futures bet, and that is a potential concern for Daniels given his slight frame and his expected volume of rushing plays. But if he plays at least 14 games, he would still only need to average 216.2 passing yards per game.

For comparison, in Kliff Kingsbury’s four seasons as the Cardinals’ coach, Kyler Murray averaged at least 232 passing yards three times, and he averaged 215.3 yards in 11 games last season after returning from injury. The Cardinals may have had slightly better weapons for most of that time than the Commanders currently have, but Daniels still should have enough talent around him to execute Kingsbury’s offense at close to the same level as Murray did.

So long as he avoids serious injury, Daniels should have no problem eclipsing 3,025 passing yards as a rookie.

Terry McLaurin over 69.5 receptions (-110, bet365)

Terry McLaurin has quietly been one of the most productive and reliable wide receivers in the NFL for the last four seasons. He has posted at least 77 receptions and more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of those seasons while missing only one game (in 2020). “Scary Terry” is far and away the Commanders’ best receiving option, and it’s fair to expect Daniels will be looking his way very often this season.

The recent trade of Jahan Dotson to the Eagles means the Commanders are thin at wide receiver behind McLaurin. They will be relying heavily on young, unproven receivers like Dyami Brown and rookie Luke McCaffrey. While veteran additions like TE Zach Ertz and pass-catching RB Austin Ekeler will be solid safety blankets for Daniels, McLaurin should still lead the team in targets by a considerable margin, which means another season with 70+ catches should be very attainable.

Given his track record of consistency and reliability and his role in the offense, betting the over on McLaurin’s receptions at bet365 is another solid Commanders futures bet for the 2024 season.

Commanders to finish third in NFC East (+175, bet365)

The Commanders finished last in the NFC East last season, two games behind the 6-11 New York Giants. While both teams made some moves that should help them improve on last season’s outcome, the Commanders made the biggest improvement by upgrading the quarterback position. The Giants, on the other hand, are rolling with Daniel Jones for another season (at least to start), and the struggling QB is returning from an ACL injury suffered in Week 9 of last season.

Both the Giants and Commanders have win totals set at 6.5 wins, but the odds favor the Over for Washington (-120 FanDuel, -130 DraftKings) and the under for New York (-135 DraftKings, -142 FanDuel). The Commanders also have the 13th-easiest schedule based on projected win totals, while the Giants have the 13th-most difficult schedule.

Rather than simply betting the over on 6.5 wins at -120, a more valuable bet could be picking the Commanders to finish ahead of the Giants in the final standings. It’s unlikely that either of those teams will catch the far more talented divisional contenders in Dallas and Philadelphia, so as long as they can finish ahead of the Giants, the Commanders will end up in 3rd place in the NFC East. Getting +175 odds on that outcome is solid value.

Jayden Daniels under 5.5 rushing touchdowns (-115, DraftKings)

All of our Commanders futures bet recommendations so far have been on the positive side, so let’s balance it out with at least one Under bet. While we expect Daniels to be very effective as a runner, he could struggle to run close to the goal line, given his slight frame. The Commanders also may want to avoid putting Daniels in harm’s way in the red zone, especially when they have an excellent power back like Brian Robinson Jr. on the roster. Expect Robinson Jr. to get a significant share of the goal line rushing attempts, similar to the role that James Conner played in Kingsbury’s Cardinals offenses.

There have been 10 rookie quarterbacks in NFL history who have rushed for at least six touchdowns. Five of those 10 players rushed for exactly six. Even prolific running quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson did not reach six rushing TDs as rookies. It’s a rare occurrence, and while Daniels is certainly capable of doing it, -115 on the Under is solid value.