Courtland Sutton TDs and four other intriguing Broncos 2024 bets

Oddsmakers are not expecting much of the Broncos, but there may be some value on several bet offerings.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

How best to summarize the Denver Broncos over the last 16 years? Three words: feast or famine.

The feasting occurred from 2008-15, when Denver cleared its projected win total seven times — capped by five straight Overs, five straight AFC West titles, four straight 12-plus win seasons, and a victory in Super Bowl 50.

The back half of the past 16 years? Nothing but famine. Since the 2016 campaign, the Broncos have stayed Under their win total seven times, pushed an eighth time, won more than seven games just twice, and failed to earn a single playoff berth.

So what do oddsmakers expect from the 2024 Broncos? More famine.

Denver’s consensus win total at most major sportsbooks is 5.5 (Over -128 at FanDuel). Only two other franchises have win totals that low (Carolina at 5.5 and New England at 4.5).

Similarly, the Broncos are among the longest of Super Bowl long shots — their +25000 (250-to-1) odds at FanDuel sports are tied with the Panthers and ahead of only the Patriots (+30000).

None of this means Denver is completely un-bettable this year, though. To that point, here are five Broncos futures bets to lock in for the 2024 NFL season.

Bo Nix Over 2950.5 passing yards (-112, at FanDuel)

Might as well start in the very spot where the Broncos’ entire season likely will hinge: the quarterback position. And that means focusing on Bo Nix, whom Denver took No. 12 overall in this year’s draft.

Thanks to a solid preseason and little competition — we’re talking journeyman backup Jarrett Stidham and Jets castoff Zach Wilson — Nix will begin the season under center. He’s the first Denver rookie to do so since a guy named John Elway 41 years ago.

So what can we expect from the onetime 5-star recruit who followed three decent seasons at Auburn with two spectacular seasons at Oregon (combined 74 touchdowns and 10 interceptions)? The answer depends on the length of his leash.

The feeling here is that second-year Broncos head coach Sean Payton will exhibit a lot of patience with Nix, especially considering his other QB options. If that happens, Nix has enough weapons — led by wideout Courtland Sutton — to average at least 173.6 passing yards per game.

That’s all the rookie needs to do to surpass his season-long passing prop at FanDuel (which is 150 yards less than his prop at DraftKings).

Broncos total wins Over 5.5 (-128, FanDuel)

As previously noted, Denver hasn’t made the playoffs or beaten its projected victory total in eight years (7-0-1 to the Under). Nor has it finished with a winning record since going 9-7 in 2016.

However, it’s not like the Broncos have completely flat-lined during their eight-year stretch of futility. They’ve won at least six games on five occasions — including last year’s 8-9 record — and never finished with fewer than five wins.

Speaking of last year, Denver dropped its first two games at home to the Commanders and Raiders by a combined three points. Later, it suffered narrow losses to the Texans (22-17 road) and Patriots (26-23 home).

If one of those contests went the other way, Denver would’ve snapped its streak of losing seasons at six. And if two had gone the other way, the Broncos likely would’ve made the playoffs.

The 2024 schedule doesn’t project to be easy, especially away from the Mile High City — trips to Seattle, New York (Jets), New Orleans, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Kansas City and Los Angeles (Chargers). But there are winnable games against the Steelers, Bucs, Panthers, Colts, Falcons and Browns, plus two against the Raiders (more on that shortly).

Granted, a winning record seems unreachable. But 6-11? That’s definitely plausible.

Courtland Sutton Over 5.5 receiving TDs (+110, DraftKings)

If Bo Nix is going to exceed expectations this year, his No. 1 target better do the same. The problem with that logic: Nix’s No. 1 target is Courtland Sutton, and Sutton hasn’t exceeded expectations since his sophomore season in 2019.

That year, Sutton had 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. Four years later, the first two numbers remain career highs. Sutton played only a handful of snaps in 2020 (season-ending injury in Week 1), but his best production since was in 2022 (64 catches, 829 yards).

The 2018 second-round pick also had a total of four touchdowns in 2021 and 2022. However, last year, Sutton lived in the end zone, hauling in a career-high 10 TDs.

No doubt, Sutton will get plenty of attention near the goal line after what he did last year. But Nix isn’t just a rookie; he’s a smart rookie who recognizes the importance of feeding his No. 1 wide receiver — especially where it matters most.

Will Sutton reach double digit TDs for a second straight year? Unlikely. But a half-dozen? That’s doable.

Patrick Surtain II Under 1.5 interceptions (-124, FanDuel)

Denver used the ninth overall pick of the 2021 draft on Alabama star cornerback Patrick Surtain II, whose namesake father collected 37 interceptions and made three Pro Bowls during an 11-year NFL career.

Surtain immediately made the Broncos look wise when he finished his rookie year with four interceptions, returning one for a 70-yard touchdown. In two seasons since, however, Surtain has just three picks (two in 2022 and one last year).

You’re probably thinking, “Well, he must’ve missed some games with injuries.” Nope. Surtain started every contest the last two seasons.

So what happened? Well, quarterbacks avoided him more in 2022 (69 targets) than in his rookie campaign (85 targets). However, last year, Surtain saw 89 passes thrown his way — tied for 12th most in the NFL. Yet he only snagged one of those throws.

In fact, Denver finished last season with just 11 interceptions — and two guys responsible for five of those picks are no longer on the roster. And the replacements are nowhere near Surtain’s caliber.

That means Surtain likely will see fewer balls in his vicinity. Which means fewer opportunities to rob opposing quarterbacks.

Broncos to go 2-0 vs. Raiders (+370, FanDuel)

If the Broncos are going to top their preseason win-total projection for the first time since 2015, they will need to do something they haven’t done since the end of the 2019-2020 season: beat the Raiders.

Heading into this year, Denver has lost eight straight to its hated rivals. In fact, the Raiders haven’t lost to the Broncos since moving from Oakland to Las Vegas prior to the start of the 2020 season.

Well, why not call for Denver to get one-third of the way to six victories by sweeping the Raiders — something that hasn’t happened since an eight-game winning streak that spanned five seasons from 2011-15?

The reasoning: The Broncos might have a below-average season, but Las Vegas is likely going to be worse.