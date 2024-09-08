The first Sunday of the NFL season is here, and DraftKings has a new user promotion to celebrate.

It’s been almost eight months since we last had an entire slate of NFL football on a Sunday. That drought comes to an end today as the league kicks off the season with 13 games scheduled. There’s plenty to look forward to, whether it’s rookies making their debuts, coaches in new places, or quarterbacks getting their first start for a new team.

Nobody knows exactly how the season will unfold, but Sunday will give us our first glimpse into what we might see. To celebrate the new season, new users who sign up at DraftKings Sportsbook can claim $250 in bonus bets as well as one month of free access to NFL+ Premium.

Here is a look at some of the top games on Sunday’s slate, accompanied by their DraftKings odds.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears

Bet Type Tennessee Titans Chicago Bears Spread +4.0 (-112) -4.0 (-108) Moneyline +160 -192 Total Over 44.5 (-108) Under 44.5 (-112)

Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills

Bet Type Arizona Cardinals Buffalo Bills Spread +6.5 (-105) -6.5 (-115) Moneyline +245 -305 Total Over 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110)

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bet Type Washington Commanders Tampa Bay Buccaneers Spread +4 (-112) -4 (-108) Moneyline +160 -192 Total Over 42.5 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110)

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

With week one of the NFL season finally here, DraftKings has unveiled a new promotion for users who sign up for the sportsbook.

New users can receive $250 in bonus bets as well as one free month of NFL+ Premium. All that needs to be done on your end is to create an account and then deposit and wager at least $5.

Users can use DraftKings promotion for Sunday’s slate of Week 1 NFL action. For example, users can bet $5 on the Titans-Bears game, which is scheduled for the early afternoon window. Once that bet is graded, you will have 10 separate $25 bonus bets to use on a later game, such as Sunday Night Football or Monday Night Football. You can also choose to use the bonus bets on any other sports taking place in the next week, such as college football or baseball.

In addition to 10 separate $25 bonus bets, users will also receive a promo code to unlock one month of NFL+ Premium. The service allows users to access NFL Red Zone, NFL Network, live game audio, phone streaming of local and primetime games, all-22 video footage, condensed game replays and a bunch of other perks to improve your NFL fan experience.

DraftKings new user promo terms and conditions

Users should be aware of a few specific terms and conditions while taking advantage of the promotion.

Eligibility: New users, 21+, located in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY

New users, 21+, located in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY Minimum deposit/wager: $5 minimum deposit, $5 minimum first wager

$5 minimum deposit, $5 minimum first wager Bonus bet issuance: After first wager is graded, issued as 10 separate $25 bonus bets

After first wager is graded, issued as 10 separate $25 bonus bets Bonus bet expiration: Seven days (168 hours) after issuance

Seven days (168 hours) after issuance Bonus bet requirements: Wagered at least once before eligible for withdrawal. Bonus bet stake not included in payout.

DraftKings betting markets

DraftKings is a leading sportsbook in the U.S. and offers an unparalleled NFL betting experience. With a vast array of betting markets, from traditional point spread and moneyline bets to unique props like first touchdown scorer and first drive result, DraftKings caters to all betting preferences. For those seeking an even bigger challenge , same-game parlays allow you to combine multiple bets on a single game, potentially amplifying your winnings.

Whether you’re a seasoned bettor or just starting out, DraftKings provides a complete NFL betting environment. Its user-friendly platform, combined with their extensive market offerings, ensures that you’ll find countless opportunities to find something you would enjoy betting on.

Gambling responsibly with DraftKings

DraftKings understands that sports betting is at its best and most enjoyable when everyone is in control of their finances and emotions. For that reason, they put a lot of thought and attention into their responsible gambling guidelines and resources.

Users can choose to set limits on their deposits, wagers and time allotment. DraftKings also sends reminders and checks in with users who are spending a lot of time on the app. If that’s not enough, users can take a temporary timeout or they can self-exclude entirely.

Betting Sunday’s slate at DraftKings

While two games are already in the books for this season, Sunday marks the first time we get an entire slate to dig our teeth into. There are 13 games scheduled to take place and 26 teams will be kicking off their seasons. For that reason, there are thousands of different lines posted across the league.

DraftKings is one of the top sportsbooks in the country because it checks all the boxes users require. They have fair, competitive odds across a wide variety of markets. The app is easy to use, its cashier system is simple for both depositing and withdrawing, and the user experience is second to none.

Now, new users can take advantage of a generous welcome offer, which grants them $250 worth of bonus bets plus access to NFL+ Premium.