DraftKings Sportsbook promo: Bet $5, Get $250 & NFL+ Premium Trial

Claim this welcome offer from DraftKings Sportsbook in time for NFL Week 1

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 1 is generally packed with juicy storylines across the NFL, and this season is no exception. Among them is the debut of quarterback Caleb Williams. The former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick from USC is the new face of the Chicago Bears, a generational talent saddled with the responsibility of returning one of the NFL’s flagship franchises to prominence.

Things kick off Sunday (1 p.m. ET) when the Bears host the Tennessee Titans.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

To celebrate the NFL’s return, new customers can claim a special offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. Upon signing up, bettors who place a wager of $5 or more will be awarded $250 in bonus bets and a month’s subscription to NFL+ Premium.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to access this promo.

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

New DraftKings Sportsbook customers can get $250 in bonus bets plus a month’s subscription to NFL+ Premium. All that’s required upon signing up is a bet of $5.

Regardless of whether your qualifying wager wins or loses, this DraftKings promo will credit your account with $250 in the form of ten $25 bonus bets, as well as a promo code for NFL+ Premium via email.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days and cannot be combined with any other promos. They’re also non-withdrawable and essentially hold no cash value, meaning the initial stake won’t be included in any winnings.

Bettors must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Wyoming or West Virginia.

What to know about NFL+ Premium

DraftKings Sportsbook is also granting new customers one month of access to NFL+ Premium, a subscription service that provides around-the-clock coverage of the NFL. This includes NFL Redzone, live game replays, all-22 coaches’ film, Next Gen Stats and more. The code must be redeemed by Sept. 30.

After the trial period, NFL+ Premium will renew automatically (currently $14.99/month) unless canceled.

Unredeemed codes expire and will not be reissued.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

Want to bet on the NFL? There’s no better time to claim this welcome promo. All that’s required are a few simple steps.

Register for a new account with DraftKings Sportsbook

Make a $5 deposit

Place a bet of at least $5 on any market

Get $250 in bonus bets and a one-month subscription to NFL+ Premium

Bonus bets should arrive instantly — or in the event of technical difficulties, within 72 hours. They will be valid for seven days from the time they are credited to a customer’s account.

What can you bet on?

Caleb Williams played only briefly during the preseason but displayed glimpses of stardom, further stoking the hype from his time in college. For what it’s worth, he is already a healthy favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, with +135 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bears, meanwhile, are projected for 8.5 wins.

They’ll open at Soldier Field against the Titans, who have a new head coach in Brian Callahan but many of the same questions on offense. Will Levis, a second-round pick in 2023, begins his first full season as Titans quarterback following a brief cameo as a rookie.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings have installed the Bears as 3.5-point favorites and -185 on the moneyline to beat Tennessee.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Titans +154 +3.5 (-110) O 44.5 (-112) Bears -185 -3.5 (-110) U 44.5 (-108)

DraftKings Sportsbook at a glance

DraftKings, one of the most popular sportsbooks, is accessible in more than two dozen U.S. states as of August 2024. It has plenty to offer both new and existing customers, including welcome promos, competitive odds and a wide range of betting markets.

Registration is quick and easy, and the interface makes for an enjoyable user experience.

DraftKings keeps users satisfied with daily bonuses, including touchdown scorer insurance for this weekend’s NFL games. Users in some locations also have access to casino games such as poker, blackjack roulette and slots, as well as daily fantasy contests.

Whether you’re depositing or withdrawing money, the process is both safe and effective. Several different money methods are available, including PayPal and Venmo. Customer service reps are available should bettors need assistance.