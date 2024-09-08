Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Week 1: Up to $1,000 in bonus bets

With a big fall full of football betting ahead, let’s take a look at the new user promo offered by Fanatics Sportsbook.

It’s a new NFL season, and as such, plenty of prospective new sports bettors are signing on to some of the top online sportsbooks on the market. Fanatics Sportsbook is one of the best and brightest in that category, and new users can access Fanatics’ $1,000 bet match offer without even using a bonus code.

Explaining the Fanatics promo

The Fanatics promo is a slightly complicated one, but the payout can be great. For the first 10 days after you sign up with the sportsbook, your first bet of up to $100 will be matched by way of bonus bets, whether it wins or loses. This means that you can earn up to $1,000 of value, but only if you bet exactly $100 on your first bet of each day, without skipping a day.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Terms and conditions

Anyone who is of legal betting age in their state and does not already have a Fanatics sportsbook account is eligible for this promotion. You’ll also need to make an initial deposit of at least $5 to trigger this promotion.

Every daily bet must have odds of -200 or shorter to qualify for matching. Once you’ve earned your bonus bets, they can be used mostly like regular currency within the sportsbook, with a few stipulations. One is that they cannot be withdrawn unless wagered and won back, and when you do win a bet with them, you’ll receive your profit, not the stake. They also expire seven days after being issued to you.

How to claim the Fanatics promo

Claiming the Fanatics promo is easy — you don’t even need to use a code. Just download the mobile app or navigate to the desktop site and start entering your personal information to create your account. This includes things such as your email and phone number, social security number and date of birth.

You will need to confirm your identity by uploading official documentation and consent to the usage of software to determine your location, and thus eligibility to play. Once you’ve done all of that, you can link a payment method, make a qualifying deposit, and start making your daily bets to be matched.

What can you bet on?

With a full-service online betting site like Fanatics, you have plenty of different sports betting options, but one is the most prevalent this time of year: NFL football. Week 1 is finally upon us, and with it, the first fully loaded Sunday slate of the season.

The early afternoon slate gets us off to a great start with an AFC South divisional battle between 2023 first-round quarterbacks as Anthony Richardson’s Indianapolis Colts host C.J. Stroud’s Houston Texans. The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars will also engage in an interesting clash for Floridian superiority.

There are also a couple of interesting cross-conference matchups, with Arthur Smith making a return to Atlanta as the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator and Caleb Williams making his debut for the Chicago Bears at home against the Tennessee Titans.

The later afternoon slot holds an AFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, both of whom are featuring new full-time head coaches, as well as a defensive showdown in Cleveland between the Browns and the Dallas Cowboys.

Lastly, we’ll be treated to a playoff rematch between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

Home Team (Moneyline) Away Team (Moneyline) Spread Total Colts (+130) Texans (-160) 3.0 49.0 Dolphins (-190) Jaguars (+160) 4.0 49.5 Falcons (-200) Steelers (+165) 3.5 42.0 Bears (-210) Titans (+175) 4.0 44.5 Chargers (-160) Raiders (+130) 3.0 40.0 Browns (-145) Cowboys (+120) 2.5 41.0 Lions (-225) Rams (+185) 4.5 52.5

Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance

Fanatics Sportsbook is one of the newest operators in the market, but nonetheless, they’re making a big impact in the industry right away. After establishing a solid brand presence as a distributor of licensed team gear, the leap into the sportsbook world has been accompanied by a wave of enticing promotions for both new and existing users.

The app is visually appealing, technologically sound, and generally considered to be easy to use, although there is no way to play through a desktop interface, a negative in the eyes of some. This isn’t necessarily the sportsbook for fans of niche sports, but within markets that are offered, there’s a great variety of bet types available.

For loyal players, the FanCash rewards system provides some unique benefits that have been greatly appreciated by impacted players thus far. Fanatics has also become known for particularly speedy deposits and withdrawals, making for a smooth betting experience. Conversely, customer support hasn’t always been the quickest to respond, but when they do, they’ve generally done well in resolving any issues for players.