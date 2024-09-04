Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Get up to $1,000 in bonus bets

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

College football is back, and fans of all teams are amped to celebrate another season. As we look toward Week 2, Fanatics Sportsbook is giving customers the opportunity to earn up to $1,000 as part of its sign-up offer.

This is one of the better sportsbook promotions going, and here we’ll tell bettors everything they need to know to get started.

Read Review Up To 10x$100 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

New customers at Fanatics Sportsbook can earn up to $1,000 thanks to its “Bet Match” welcome offer.

How does it work? Here’s the gist: Fanatics will match each bettor’s first wager in full for 10 straight days, up to $100. Qualifying bets must be at least $5 each day and contain odds of -200 or longer (straight, parlay or same-game parlay). What separates this Fanatics promo from some others is that it doesn’t matter if the initial bet wins or loses. Fanatics will pay out bonus bets regardless of the outcome.

For example, if you place a $100 bet, you’ll receive a bonus bet of $100 that day. If you wager $50 the next day, your bonus bet will be $50. Each bonus bet will arrive within 72 hours of settlement.

These bets don’t need to be used immediately, though they do expire after seven days. Also, keep in mind that the value of your bonus bet will not be included in your winnings. Thus, if you win a $100 bonus bet at +100 odds, you’ll get back $100 but not the original stake as well.

Bettors must be at least 21 years old and physically present in one of the qualifying U.S. states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia or Wyoming.

Read Review Up To 10x$100 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Customers can follow the steps below to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook and claim their welcome bonus.

Click the sign-up link

Register for a new account at Fanatics Sportsbook, verifying your identity and location

Make your first deposit

Place an initial wager of $5 or more on any sport (odds must be -200 or longer)

Receive a bonus bet for your first bet of the same amount, up to $100

Continue for 10 days, earning as much as $1,000

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and non-transferable.

What can you bet on?

Fanatics Sportsbook boasts a wide range of betting markets, competitive odds and lucrative bonuses. College football’s Week 2 slate figures to be popular among bettors, with several intriguing games to watch.

The main attraction kicks off on Saturday at noon E.T. as No. 9 Michigan hosts No. 4 Texas. The Wolverines kicked off their national championship defense with a 30-10 victory over Fresno State. Davis Warren — a former walk-on and cancer survivor — threw for 118 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his first start at quarterback for the Wolverines.

Texas, meanwhile, crushed Colorado State 52-0. Arch Manning — the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning — dazzled in relief of Quinn Ewers, throwing his first touchdown as a Longhorn. He also ran for a score.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Texas -250 -6.5 (-115) O 45 (-110) Michigan +200 +6.5 (-105) U 45 (-110)

Coach Prime and Colorado, coming off a tougher-than-advertised 31-26 win over FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, visit Nebraska on Saturday in primetime (7:30 p.m. ET). Shedeur Sanders starred in Colorado’s season-opening win, throwing for 445 yards and four touchdowns. Travis Hunter hauled in three of those scores and finished with 198 yards on seven catches.

Nebraska had a much easier go of things, routing UTEP 40-7. Prized recruit Dylan Raiola had 238 yards and two passing touchdowns in his college debut.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Colorado +220 +7 (-110) O 57.5 (-110) Nebraska -275 -7 (-110) U 57.5 (-110)

Read Review Up To 10x$100 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance

Fanatics Sportsbook may be relatively new to the sports betting scene, though it’s no stranger to customers. Fanatics has long been a household name in the sports merchandise market, including jerseys, trading cards and other memorabilia.

Where it differentiates itself from competitors in the betting industry is its loyalty program. For every wager you place at Fanatics Sportsbook, you’ll earn rewards points called “FanCash.” Customers can then convert that back into bonus bets or merchandise credits at Fanatics or one of its affiliated sites such as the NFL Shop or NBA Store.

Fanatics also receives high grades for its welcome promo. Again, new users can earn a maximum of $1,000 over their first 10 days. All they must do is opt-in daily and bet at least $5.

Available in nearly two dozen U.S. states, the sportsbook is relatively easy to navigate. Fanatics offers a broad range of betting options, and its customizable options for parlays are among the best around.

Registration is secure and generally takes only a couple of minutes. There are several different ways to deposit money, including via credit card, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, etc.

All of this makes Fanatics Sportsbook an attractive choice for bettors looking to get in on the action during college football season.