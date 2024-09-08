FanDuel promo for NFL Week 1: $200 in bonus bets

New FanDuel users can get $200 in bonus bets and a trial of NFL Sunday Ticket ahead of Week 1’s full slate of games.

Sundays are about to get a lot better. Starting early afternoon and stretching through nearly midnight, there are 13 games set to take place on the first Sunday slate of the season. Rookies such as Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels will make their NFL debuts. Seven coaches will be making their debuts with their new teams. Quarterbacks such as Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold will make their first starts for new teams.

There’s a lot to get excited about, and it gets underway for 26 teams on Sunday. New users who sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook can claim up to $200 in bonus bets to use on the action. In addition, users can claim three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Here are some games you can bet on at FanDuel, followed by how you can claim the sportsbook’s lucrative welcome bonus.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Miami Dolphins

Bet Type Jacksonville Jaguars Miami Dolphins Spread +3.5 (-118) -3.5 (-104) Moneyline +152 -180 Wager Over 49.5 (-105) Under 49.5 (-115)

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts

Bet Type Houston Texans Indianapolis Colts Spread -2.5 (-120) +2.5 (-102) Moneyline -154 +130 Wager Over 48.5 (-115) Under 48.5 (-105)

Dallas Cowboys @ Cleveland Browns

Bet Type Dallas Cowboys Cleveland Browns Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) Moneyline +118 -136 Wager Over 40.5 (-118) Under 40.5 (-104)

About the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

FanDuel is giving new users multiple perks with its current sign-up promotion. With the initial investment of a $5 deposit and wager, users can claim $200 in bonus bets as well as three weeks of free access to NFL Sunday Ticket.

The first part of the promo is a form of the “bet and get” promotion, which is widely popular in the industry. Simply bet $5 of your own money on any market, and FanDuel will credit $200 worth of bonus bets to your account. You can use those bonus bets to bet on any market over the next week.

For example, you can bet $5 on one of the early games on Sunday, such as Texans-Colts. Once that bet settles, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets. You can use those bonus bets to bet on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football. If you’d rather wager on sports, you’re more than welcome to do that as well.

For the second part of the promotion, users will receive three weeks of free access to NFL Sunday Ticket. This is the only way for users to watch out-of-market games live as they happen on Sundays. If the games are not on TV in your market, you can watch them on Sunday Ticket.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

FanDuel new user promo terms and conditions

FanDuel’s new user promo is available to anyone who is at least 21 years old, has never created a FanDuel account in any state in the past, and is currently physically located in a state where FanDuel operates. To claim the offer, users simply must deposit and wager $5 on any market. Bonus bets are issued once the first bet settles. You have seven days from the time of issuance to use those bonus bets or they will expire. Bonus bets have no cash value and the original stake is not included in payouts.

FanDuel betting markets

When it comes to betting the NFL at FanDuel, there might not be a better option out there for bettors who are looking for fair, competitive odds across a wide range of markets. FanDuel has some of the most unique markets in the industry, and even the most niche-minded bettors can find something to bet on.

The most common NFL wagers include betting on the spread, moneyline and total. Those markets have the most action and the highest limits. If you want to keep it simple and conventional, feel free to do so.

However, FanDuel shines with the sheer quantity of markets they offer for a typical NFL game. Those include betting on touchdowns, alternate lines, player props, game props, team props, halves, quarters, drives, game specials and a bunch of other markets.

Users can combine multiple wagers into a same-game parlay. If they’re looking to bet multiple games on the slate, teasers and traditional parlays are options.

Gambling responsibly with FanDuel

FanDuel is committed to ensuring users remain in control of their betting habits at all times. It puts a large focus on gambling responsibly and give their users the resources to do so. Some of the tools available for bettors include:

Deposit limits

Wager limits

Time limits

Reality checks

Timeouts

Player activity statements

Self-exclusion

Betting Week 1 at FanDuel

At long last, the NFL season has finally arrived and the majority of the action is set to unfold on Sunday. In total, 13 games will be played, beginning in the early afternoon and extending through the night.

New users who sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook can kick off the new season by claiming $200 in bonus bets with the new-user promotion. In addition, users can get access to three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Week 1 always creates some interesting betting opportunities because online sportsbooks and bettors alike have limited data to work with. That should make for a thrilling day of football action.