The No. 3 ranked Texas Longhorns will be traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the No. 10 ranked Michigan Wolverines this Saturday in a marquee Week 2 matchup. Texas enters the game as a road betting favorite. This FanDuel promo offers new customers who bet $5 or more $200 in bonus bets along with three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Texas Longhorns -310 -7.5 (-105) O 42.5 (-110) Michigan Wolverines +245 +7.5 (-115) U 42.5 (-110)

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

This promotion from FanDuel Sportsbook is for brand-new users only. It operates under the straightforward “bet & get” format. Meaning, all you need to do is sign up for a new account and place an initial wager of at least $5 to claim the bonus bets.

For example, you could make your initial cash wager of $5 or more on Michigan to beat Texas at +245 odds on the moneyline. Win or lose, you get $200 in bonus bets plus three weeks of access to NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV.

FanDuel new user promo code terms and conditions

Again, only brand-new FanDuel Sportsbook users are eligible for this promotion. After registering, you will need to deposit at least $5 into your account via your preferred method.

Then, you can place your qualifying cash wage of $5 or more on any market, at any betting odds. Upon placement, you will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets credited to your account.

These bonus bets do not need to be used in one lump sum. Simply add the amount you wish to use to your betslip before placement. Importantly, all bonus bets expire after seven days. Moreover, bonus bets are non-withdrawable, but winnings gained from using them are immediately able to be withdrawn.

As for the three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket, you will receive an exclusive promo link via email on Sept. 5, 2024, or after. Use this code, as a former or new NFL Sunday Ticket customer, to get your three weeks of access. This code will expire on Sept. 22, 2024, at 11:59 pm PST.

You are able to cancel your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription after your three weeks are up.

FanDuel betting markets

FanDuel has dozens of betting markets available for this top 10 college football matchup between Texas and Michigan.

Of course, there are your standard moneyline, point spread, and totals markets, but that’s just scratching the surface.

There are passing props, rushing props, receiving props, and touchdown scoring props available for individual players (in states that allow individual college player props). In addition to that, FanDuel offers quarters and halves wagers.

If you don’t feel like crafting your own same game parlay, FanDuel has you covered with their pre-crafted SGP wagers. You can even navigate to the ‘Parlay Hub’ for all of the sportsbook’s prebuilt SGPs.

Gambling responsibly with FanDuel

Practicing responsible gambling habits is paramount as a sports bettor. Set spending limits for yourself, and adhere to your budget. Never chase your losses in sports betting.

FanDuel has the following safe gambling tools set in place for any user to access:

Wager limits

Time limits

Timeouts

Self-exclusion lists

Reality checks

1-800-GAMBLER

Conclusion

This two-part FanDuel promo for new users is a great deal for NFL fans who are eligible to claim it. Just bet $5 or more on any market, including Texas-Michigan on Saturday, and instantly get $200 in bonus bets plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.