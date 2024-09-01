FanDuel promo: Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering $200 in bonus bets and a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket when new users place their first $5 wager

Not only does college football take the spotlight during the first Saturday of September (well, technically Aug. 31 this year), but it owns the entire long Labor Day weekend in the U.S., from Thursday to Monday night.

The first week of the college season typically matches up traditional powers in nonconference games, which are often played at neutral sites. This year is no different, as they are A-level matchups to enjoy all weekend.

To mark the start of a new season, there’s a FanDuel promo to take advantage of, which you can choose to redeem with tonight’s college football matchup. Here are the latest odds from FanDuel for the USC Trojans vs. LSU Tigers, which kicks off Sunday, Sept. 1, at 7:30 p.m. from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL USC Trojans +150 +4.5 (-115) O 65.5 (-110) LSU Tigers -182 -4.5 (-105) U 65.5 (-110)

Explaining the FanDuel promo for new users

To claim this promotion, simply go to FanDuel by clicking on one of the banners on this page. After creating your new FanDuel Sportsbook account, you will need to make a deposit of at least $5 in order to claim this promotion.

After placing a $5 bet on any sport, your account will be credited with $200 in bonus bets. You will also receive a link for a three-week free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket, which will need to be added to your YouTube or YouTube TV account, along with a valid source of payment.

After the three-week NFL Sunday Ticket trial period ends, your subscription will automatically renew and your payment method will be charged for the full amount of the subscription (currently $679.99).

To avoid being charged, you may cancel the subscription before the end of the trial period.

FanDuel betting markets for USC vs. LSU

FanDuel Sportsbook offers traditional and in-game betting markets for USC vs. LSU and other college football games. This matchup features two ranked teams in the Associated Press poll, with the No. 23 Trojans squaring off with the No. 13 Tigers on a neutral field at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

The game marks the first one with USC as a member of the Big Ten Conference. Both teams are also working in new quarterbacks, after Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels – the last two Heisman Trophy winners – were selected with the top two picks of April’s NFL Draft.

FanDuel has installed LSU as a 4.5-point favorite, and that line has held as the game nears. In addition to QB changes, both teams have retooled their defenses. Despite that, the Over/Under for this game is set higher than most (65.5), and a strong offensive line for the Tigers seems to be the reason for their status as favorites.

A number of in-game bets will be available once it begins, and prop bets are already on the board (in states where legal).

