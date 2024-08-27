Five bets on the Carolina Panthers for the 2024 NFL season

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

After selecting first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers also earned the top spot in the 2024 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for Carolina, the pick was conveyed to the Chicago Bears as part of a previous trade.

But the Panthers were the NFL’s worst team a year ago, finishing with an ugly 2-15 record. That performance triggered significant changes in Carolina, including the hire of a new head coach in Dave Canales. He will be tasked with jump-starting an offense headlined by Bryce Young at the quarterback spot, but the Panthers also made moves to bolster the talent around him. That significant offensive investment included the draft additions of first round WR Xavier Legette, and second round RB Jonathon Brooks, to go along with a trade for WR Diontae Johnson and the signing of a pair of offensive guards in Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. The Panthers did trade standout defender Brian Burns, prompting some concerns on that side of the ball.

Carolina enters the 2024 season with minimal optimism. That manifests with an over/under season win total of 5.5 victories and Super Bowl odds in the 250-1 range before the season begins. In this space, we’ll discuss five interesting bets involving the Panthers.

Bryce Young Over 3,200.5 passing yards (-110, DraftKings)

There were 17 NFL quarterbacks who exceeded this yardage total last season, and the only quarterback who appeared in at least 16 games while falling short of 3,200 passing yards was Young himself. One can look at that reality in either a positive or negative light, but the context around Young was utterly dire in his rookie season, ranging from a porous offensive light to a complete lack of explosion at the skill positions.

Young may not be fantastic in his sophomore season, but it would be a surprise if he didn’t improve markedly, and this is a very modest total for the offense in which he is slated to play under Dave Canales. There may be some injury downside for a player of Young’s physical stature, but he’s always been smart at avoiding big hits.

He can average the 190 passing yards per game required to exceed this number, and perhaps Young can relocate the wonder that led him to a Heisman Trophy and the No. 1 overall draft selection after his stellar run at Alabama.

Bryce Young Over 17.5 passing touchdowns (-112, FanDuel)

Many of the same principles apply to this bet as apply to the passing yardage bet listed above. Only one quarterback other than Young (Gardner Minshew) fell below this total while playing a full season in 2023. The Panthers also have better weapons this season and, in tandem with expected growth from a high-pedigree player in Young and a better offensive design with Canales, he can generate at least 18 passing touchdowns to exceed this FanDuel total.

It also may help Young’s case that the Panthers do not have exceedingly proven options in the running game, leading to 50-50 situations in which Carolina may lean more to the pass in the red zone.

Dave Canales to win Coach of the Year (+2000, Caesars)

There are other ways to explore potential upside for the Panthers, but this is a personal favorite. Carolina’s odds to win the NFC South aren’t so appealing, but if the Panthers can shock the league and win 10 games, Canales would be squarely in line for consideration to win this award.

The very nature of the award is narrative-based, and Canales would garner credit not only for the team’s turnaround from the league’s basement but also for gains made by Bryce Young. Canales received due credit for the way he helped Baker Mayfield turn things around in Tampa Bay a year ago, and the case isn’t difficult to see if the Panthers can find some good fortune and overachieve their current talent level.

Diontae Johnson Over 70.5 receptions (-112, FanDuel)

In the three seasons from 2020-22, Diontae Johnson averaged more than 93 receptions per season and never caught fewer than 86 passes as a key cog for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Johnson did take a step back in 2023 with a dismal Pittsburgh passing offense, but he moves to Carolina as the clear No. 1 option for Bryce Young on the outside.

Johnson is a polished receiver with a penchant for creating space, and he should serve as a high-target safety blanket for Young throughout the campaign. FanDuel sportsbook has the most appetizing over/under total betting in the major markets, and grabbing this number at 70.5 receptions would be a strong value.

Carolina Panthers Over 5.5 wins (-115, DraftKings)

At present, 5.5 is the consensus line for the Panthers, though DraftKings sportsbook has the least amount of juice to the over. Like the rest of the NFC South, Carolina has a favorable schedule ahead, which should aid in this pursuit. Caesars Sportsbook also has an interesting line of Over 6.5 wins at +160 that is worth considering, but there is a strong potential that Carolina finishes 6-11, and we lean to the Over 5.5 as a result.

The Panthers are in line for offensive improvement at every level, which provides most of the impetus to win more games in 2024. It does require a four-win jump to reach the six-victory mark, but last season’s Carolina group was uniquely poor on a results basis and the roster is better than the 2-15 record displays.

This is certainly a vote of confidence in Young and Canales above all else, but the rest of the roster is also more functional than it was in 2023, and the shaky division should help the Panthers steal a couple of head-to-head matchups which they might enter as underdogs.