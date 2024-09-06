Five college football favorites who could lose in Week 2

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Ranked teams have gone 18-2 against unranked opponents this season. Bettors will have to find another ranked team ripe for an upset after Florida State, which owns both of those losses, was dropped from the polls this week.

Here are favorites who could lose outright in Week 2:

No. 23 Georgia Tech (-2.5) at Syracuse

Georgia Tech’s Week 0 win over Florida State doesn’t look nearly as impressive now that Boston College beat the Seminoles by even more in Tallahassee, Fla.

Also, going from Atlanta to Ireland to Atlanta to Syracuse is grueling travel for any team. And the last time Georgia Tech won three straight games in a season, the streak included a victory over a Larry Fedora-coached North Carolina team in 2018. Yes, it has been that long. Winning in Syracuse will require newfound week-to-week consistency.

Syracuse is no pushover. Quarterback Kyle McCord will test Georgia Tech through the air in ways Florida State and Georgia State did not, and running back LeQuint Allen will keep the defense honest. But against a physical Georgia Tech team, the Orange defense must be far sharper than it was in an opening win over Ohio.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Northwestern (-2.5) vs. Duke

Why is Northwestern favored? Duke looked better than the Wildcats before the season, and the Blue Devils looked better than Northwestern in Week 1. This game is in Evanston, Ill., but at a converted lacrosse/soccer stadium that holds just 15,000. That’s not much of a home-field advantage.

Duke throttled Elon last week, 26-3. Northwestern barely squeaked by Miami (Ohio), 13-6. The RedHawks are significantly better than Elon but not enough to explain the difference in performances. Duke has already found an offensive identity with Jordan Moore as transfer quarterback Maalik Murphy’s go-to receiver. New coach Manny Diaz, previously Penn State’s defensive coordinator, has the Blue Devils’ defense humming.

Wake Forest (-2.5) vs. Virginia

What’s the difference between these low-level ACC teams? Quarterback.

Wake Forest went 4-8 last season – its worst record in eight years – due to major struggles at quarterback. Transfer Hank Bachmeier brings a level of competency to the position, but Virginia’s Anthony Colandrea is one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the nation. He Makes Plays (capital-M, capital-P) but also makes mistakes, which is why Virginia was slow to hand him the reins. He protected the ball against Richmond in the opener, though Wake Forest will be a much stiffer test. Colandrea could throw an interception or even two and still lead the Cavaliers to victory.

Read Review Up To 10x$100 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Nebraska (-7.5) vs. Colorado

Colorado smoked Nebraska 36-14 last season. Sure, Nebraska looks improved in coach Matt Rhule’s second season, the game is in Nebraska this year, and Colorado is one of the nation’s least-trustworthy teams. But is a 29.5-point swing realistic?

The Buffaloes’ Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are elite talents, and Colorado’s offensive line held up well enough in a season-opening win over North Dakota State. The Buffaloes should move the ball, though could run into trouble in the red zone.

Nebraska is being treated as the favorite, but that doesn’t make sense with a freshman quarterback, as talented as Dylan Raiola is. He needs to show poise against a tougher opponent than UTEP.

Florida Atlantic (-4) vs. Army

Teams must determine how to allot their time in training camp and which opponents to concentrate on. Sometimes, teams won’t worry much about tailoring their game plan to their Week 1 opponent when that game looks like a mismatch.

That wasn’t the case with Florida Atlantic. The Owls brought moxie to its opener against Michigan State. They looked like they believed they could beat the Power Four foe and prepared as such. But that leaves questions about their readiness for Army.

With its distinctive triple-option offense, the Black Knights always present a tough turnaround for opponents. Add that Florida Atlantic looked far more suspect against the run than the pass against Michigan State, and this is a difficult matchup for the Owls. The Florida Atlantic offense wasn’t ready for primetime, either. Army would love a slog.