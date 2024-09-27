Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

For the first time all season, Florida State is guaranteed to play without losing as a betting favorite. After falling to underdogs Georgia Tech, Boston College and Memphis and barely squeaking past underdog California, the Seminoles are 6.5-point underdogs at SMU this week at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Since Florida State is not an option this week, here are some other college football betting favorites that could lose outright in Week 5:

Georgia (-2.5) at Alabama

The Crimson Tide haven’t been a home underdog since 2007.

In a matchup of rivals who’ve met more frequently in conference championship and national championship games lately than in the regular season, Alabama has the tools to pull off the rare win as a home underdog.

New Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer has quickly installed a high-powered offense that has far more big plays than hitches. Quarterback Jalen Milroe has taken to the new scheme. Freshman receiver Ryan Williams is already a star. Running backs Jam Miller and Justice Haynes are gashing teams.

Georgia’s defense will present a far greater test than the defenses Alabama has faced, but the other side of the ball is where the Tide could really make hay. The Bulldogs offense scuffled in a 13-12 win over Kentucky two weeks ago. The Alabama defense can turn this game into a slog, which would benefit the Tide.

Texas A&M (-4.5) vs. Arkansas

Texas A&M losing to Notre Dame looked excusable at the time. Then, Notre Dame lost to Northern Illinois. Then, Northern Illinois lost to Buffalo.

That leaves a lot of questions about the Aggies.

Texas A&M has quarterback uncertainty with injured Conner Weigman called a game-time decision and Marcel Reed looking decent enough as a fill-in to create controversy even if Weigman is healthy. That’s not ideal for a team that needs a trustworthy quarterback to establish an identity in Mike Elko’s first season as head coach.

The Razorbacks, on the other hand, have quickly surged with new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and transfers who fit his system. Dual-threat quarterback Taylen Green and running back Ja’Quinden Jackson will challenge a talented but underperforming Texas A&M front seven.

Rutgers (-2.5) vs. Washington

Led by running back Kyle Monangai, Rutgers can overwhelm teams lacking requisite size and strength on the lines. Washington sits on the border of the threshold.

But if the Huskies hold up in the trenches, their more-dynamic talent could shine. Quarterback Will Rogers has taken well to Jedd Fisch’s system, and there’s still plenty left to unpack. Washington’s passing game could test the Scarlet Knights vertically in ways they haven’t been challenged all season.

Wake Forest (-3.5) vs. Louisiana

Wake Forest’s slow-mesh offense can really befuddle defenses that don’t communicate well. That’s not Louisiana’s, which returns plenty of experience.

The Ragin’ Cajuns defense didn’t hold up in a 41-33 loss to Tulane last week. But Tulane had a bigger talent advantage than Wake Forest will.

At the very least, this game is expected to be a shootout, with an over/under of 60.5 at BetMGM.

Baylor (-3.5) vs. BYU

Baylor made numerous high-profile gaffes in a loss to Colorado last week. That only continued a season of sloppiness. The Bears look mediocre in what may be coach Dave Aranda’s final season in Waco.