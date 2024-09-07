How to bet on Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The 2024 slate of Sunday Night Football kicks off in week 1 with an NFC showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions. This matchup pits starting quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff against their former teams after the Rams and Lions exchanged quarterbacks in a 2021 trade. This is the Rams’ second consecutive game against the Lions going back to last season, when Detroit edged them 24-23 in the NFC Wild Card round on their way to the NFC Championship Game.

WHO Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions WHERE Ford Field | Detroit, Michigan WHEN Sunday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. EST HOW NBC (TV), Peacock (Streaming)

How to bet on Rams vs. Lions

Sunday Night Football gets started with a bang as the Rams and Lions feature two high-powered offenses that could put together some explosive plays under the big lights of primetime. Standalone games like this one always generate plenty of betting action and sportsbooks often offer special promos for these games. Let’s break down what you need to know about how to bet on Rams vs. Lions.

Comparing the best sportsbooks

The first step to betting on Rams vs. Lions is comparing the odds across different sportsbooks. It’s always important to check multiple sportsbooks to find the best betting odds for any game. While the differences may seem small, they can make a big difference in winning or losing a bet or netting the biggest profit when you win.

Let’s look at an example with the current betting lines and associated odds for Rams vs. Lions at some of the top sportsbooks:

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Caesars Rams spread +3.5 (-110) +3.5 (-108) +3.5 (-110) +3.5 (-115) Lions spread -3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-112) -3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-105) Rams moneyline +160 +154 +155 +158 Lions moneyline -190 -185 -190 -190 Over Over 51.5 (-105) Over 50.5 (-112) Over 51 (-110) Over 51 (-110) Under Under 51.5 (-115) Under 50.5 (-108) Under 51 (-110) Under 51 (-110)

The first thing to notice about these odds is the range of betting lines for the total (or the Over/Under). DraftKings has set the line at 50.5, BetMGM and Caesars are at 51, and FanDuel is at 51.5. That means any bettors who are leaning towards the Over should place their bets at DraftKings Sportsbook since they would still win their bets if the total lands on exactly 51 points. At the other three sportsbooks, the same outcome would result in either a push (at BetMGM or Caesars) or a loss (at FanDuel). On the other hand, if you want to bet on the Under, your best option is FanDuel Sportsbook for the same reasons, but in reverse.

Comparing the best sportsbook promos

The start of the NFL season is a great time for novice bettors to get in on the action. If you are looking to sign up for a sportsbook account for the first time, or if you are just signing up for a new sportsbook that you have not used before, pay special attention to the various sportsbooks’ new user promotions.

Every sportsbook offers some sort of bonus to new customers to encourage them to sign up and place their first bets. Here is a summary of the current welcome bonuses at four of the best online sportsbooks:

Sportsbook Current Welcome Offer FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets, plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket DraftKings Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets, plus one month of NFL+ premium BetMGM Get up to $1,500 back as bonus bets if your first real-money bet loses Caesars Get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if your first real-money bet loses

FanDuel and DraftKings are both offering “Bet and Get” promotions, where users will receive bonus bets up to $200 or $250, respectively, after placing their first bet of at least $5. These promotions are great for users who do not want to make a large initial deposit or a large bet.

BetMGM and Caesars are offering “First Bet Insurance” promotions, where users can receive bonus bets equaling the value of their first real-money bet (up to a certain limit) if that first bet loses. These promotions can offer a higher dollar value in rewards but require a larger bet (and risk) to maximize their value.

These promotions represent the two most common types of sign-up bonuses. Sometimes sportsbooks add additional perks, like the current offers from FanDuel and DraftKings that also include trials for two popular NFL streaming services. These extra benefits are not always available, so when they are it’s a great time to sign up for those sportsbooks.

Betting insights on Rams vs. Lions

The Rams and the Lions both enter the 2024 season with aspirations of returning to the playoffs and improving upon last year’s results. The Lions improved arguably their biggest weakness in the secondary by acquiring CB Carlton Davis and drafting Alabama CB Terrion Arnold in the first round. The Rams, on the other hand, lost their best player (and one of the best of all time) in Aaron Donald, whose absence cannot be overstated. We will get an early glimpse at how those offseason changes affect each team when they match up in week 1.

Here are a few insights to keep in mind when betting on Rams vs. Lions:

The Lions have covered the spread in 16 of their last 21 games (76.2%) and the Rams have covered in 12 of their last 20 games (60%)

The Lions are 18-9 against the spread (66.7%) at home since 2021, Dan Campbell’s first season as head coach.

The Over is 15-6 in the Lions’ last 21 games, while the Under is 11-9 in the Rams’ last 20 games

The Over is 17-10 in Lions home games since 2021 (62.9%).

Why to bet on the Rams

Matthew Stafford is healthy, and when healthy he is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He also has one of the best wide receiver tandems in the league with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, who is looking to build on the best rookie WR season in NFL history. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best game planners and play callers in the league, and with McVay and Stafford leading the Rams’ high-powered offense, no lead is ever safe.

Why to bet on the Lions

Speaking of powerful offenses, the Lions were also one of the best in the league on that side of the ball last season, and they should only get stronger in 2024. Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and according to training camp reports, former 1st-round pick Jameson Williams appears poised to take a massive leap this season after injuries and a gambling-related suspension derailed his first two seasons. The Lions’ biggest advantage in this matchup could be on the ground, where Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery will look to exploit the absence of Aaron Donald in the Rams’ front seven.