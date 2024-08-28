Coming into the offseason, 2024 was looking like a rare rebuilding year for the Minnesota Vikings, but they still showed promise. They locked up Justin Jefferson with an extension that pays him more than any other non-quarterback in NFL history. Then they traded up to secure JJ McCarthy as their quarterback of the future with the 10th pick of the NFL draft, the highest the franchise has ever drafted a quarterback. That was in addition to adding free agent pass rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel, and then adding yet another potentially elite pass rusher with their second pick in the first round, Alabama stud Dallas Turner.

Although McCarthy looked a bit uneven in the spring, he started to emerge in training camp in early August and had a great second half in his preseason debut against the Raiders. Two days later he went down with a torn meniscus, ending his season before it started, the first time ever that a first-round quarterback has suffered a season-ending injury before even stepping on the field for a regular season game. That leaves Sam Darnold as the undisputed starting quarterback in Minnesota, and it’s been a long time since a team was excited to build their season around Sam Darnold.

Justin Jefferson is the best wide receiver in the game, but Darnold could be lacking in other options. Star tight end T.J. Hockenson is still recovering from ACL and meniscus injuries suffered late last season, and the latest rumors are that he won’t return to the active roster until after the Vikings week 6 bye. In addition, star second-year wide receiver Jordan Addison is still waiting for the NFL to come down with suspension news after his second vehicular misconduct, this one a DUI in California.

With the Vikings’ offense at less than full strength to start the season, and a tough early schedule (eight of their first nine opponents have significant playoff aspirations this year), this Vikings season could be over before it begins. But don’t worry Vikings fans, let’s find a way to monetize that suffering, with some Vikings-related prop bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Exactly 5 wins (+600, FanDuel)

The Vikings’ win total on FanDuel is up to 7.5, but rather than just take the under, let’s try to grab a specific number. Despite that 7.5 total, the Vikings are currently only favored in 3 of their 17 games. Perhaps the Vikings will enjoy some QB-related revenge, either with a Sam Darnold-led upset of the Jets in London in week 5, or a home victory over the returning Kirk Cousins and the Falcons in week 14. But beyond that, it’s going to be a struggle for Minnesota. Every other team in their division is on the upswing, and Sam Darnold has never even played more than 13 games in any season of his career. If he fails or gets hurt, it’s Nick Mullens time. That could be great for his receivers – in his three starts for the Vikings last year he averaged 370 passing yards per game and threw for multiple TDs in every game – but it also means losses for the purple. Mullens threw 8 interceptions in those three games, and he hasn’t been on the winning side of a start since he was on the 49ers in the COVID season of 2020.

Sam Darnold futures:

Under 3475.5 passing yards (-112, FanDuel)

Under 20.5 passing touchdowns (-118, FanDuel)

While we’re at it, let’s bang out a couple of Darnold Unders. The guy’s career highs in passing yards and touchdowns are 3024 and 19, respectively, each in 2019. So he could set career highs in yards and touchdowns this season and still hit both unders. Yes, he has more job security than he would have had if McCarthy had not gotten hurt, but still, how confident can you really be that Darnold will play all 17 games? Last year just 9 NFL QBs started all 17 regular season games. The year before? 8. Most QBs are going to miss time, even if they don’t have Darnold’s mediocre track record. But even if Darnold does play all 17, his career per-game averages projected over 17 games would give him 3107 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. But hey, you might be saying, that includes some games in which Darnold came off the bench. What are his per start career averages projected over 17 games? Well, that comes out to 3571 yards and 19 touchdowns. So even if Darnold somehow stayed healthy and played well enough to start all 17 games, he’d be borderline to hit the over on passing yards and still short of the over on touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson futures:

Lead the NFL in receiving yards (+950 on FanDuel)

Over 1300.5 receiving yards (-112 on FanDuel)

Over 93.5 catches (-112 on FanDuel)

Enough of the negativity, let’s turn to some positives. Justin Jefferson is still the best wide receiver in the world, and he’s set the all-time NFL records for most receiving yards through two seasons, three seasons and four seasons. That despite missing nearly half of last season with a hamstring injury. I don’t know how many games Sam Darnold will start for the Vikings this year, but whoever is under center, they will be looking to Jefferson a ton, especially if the Vikings are losing by a lot, and especially with Hockenson and Addison likely out to start the season

In 2022, Jefferson led the NFL in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1809). Last year he was once again leading the league in receiving yards before he went down with the hamstring injury. Still, in just 9 starts, he accumulated 66 catches for 1047 yards. If you project those numbers to a 17 game schedule, you get 125 catches for 1978 yards. That wouldn’t just (presumably) lead the NFL in 2024, that would break Calvin Johnson’s 2012 NFL record of 1964 yards. Jefferson has never missed a game in his career before last year, and in his three healthy seasons he’s never had fewer than 1400 yards in a season. There’s just no realistic way to see him falling short of 1300 yards unless he suffers a significant injury.

Yes, he no longer has Kirk Cousins throwing to him, and as discussed above, the 2024 Vikings’ quarterbacks will be much worse. But that just means the Vikings will be losing by a lot, which means lots of garbage time for Jefferson. When Jefferson returned from injury to start the final four games of the 2023 season (all with Mullens under center), the Vikings lost all four by a combined 42 points, but Jefferson caught 30 balls for 476 yards. Across 17 games, those per-game averages project out to 128 catches for 2023 yards.

So I love the Jefferson overs, there’s great value in him leading the league in receiving yards, and if you can find a book offering odds on Jefferson to break Megatron’s all-time record, you might just want to grab some of that action, too.