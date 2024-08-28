Maxx Crosby sack total and other 2024 Raiders futures bets

It may be a long season in Las Vegas, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some intriguing bets to explore.

For decades, the Raiders have lived by two organizational mottos, each coined by late owner Al Davis: “Commitment to Excellence” and “Just Win, Baby!”.

Unfortunately for the franchise’s rabid fanbase, a long time has passed since the Raiders have been associated with either excellence or winning. How long? Put it this way: Babies born the same day the Raiders last celebrated a postseason victory celebrated their 21st birthday eight months ago.

During the team’s mind-boggling drought, it has called two cities home (Oakland and Las Vegas); posted two winning seasons; won zero division titles; and made the playoffs twice.

And if you believe NFL betting odds, none of that is likely to change this season.

At BetMGM sportsbook, only three teams — the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots — have longer Super Bowl odds than Las Vegas (+15000). Also, the Raiders are one of nine teams whose consensus projected win total is below 7; at DraftKings, Las Vegas is pegged for 6.5 wins (Over -130).

Indeed, if oddsmakers and our top five Raiders futures bets are accurate, the Silver and Black are headed for yet another dark season.

Here are five bets to consider making on the Raiders’ 2024 season.

Raiders Under 5.5 wins (+210, BetMGM)

Before explaining why it’s smart to bet the Under on Las Vegas’ alternate win total (5.5) instead of its consensus total (6.5), let’s look at a positive from last season.

After Josh McDaniels was given a pink slip on Halloween, Las Vegas finished 5-4 under then-interim (now permanent) head coach Antonio Pierce. Included among those five victories: A 63-21 home pummeling of the Chargers, followed 12 days later by a 20-14 Christmas Day road upset of the Chiefs.

So the Raiders definitely carry momentum into 2024. Why can’t they build on it? Because of a brutal schedule and brutal offense.

Eight of the Raiders’ first 10 opponents are projected to win at least two more games than Las Vegas this season: Chargers, Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Rams, Chiefs, Bengals and Dolphins. And five of those games are on the road.

As for the offense, Gardner Minshew is by far the best quarterback on the roster. That only partly explains why just two teams — Carolina and New England — are positioned lower than Las Vegas in CBS Sports’ offensive infrastructure rankings.

Unless the average-at-best defense holds opponents to no more than two touchdowns per game, these Raiders aren’t winning six games.

Exact win total after five regular season games: 1 (+300, DraftKings)

Las Vegas hosts just two of its first five games, with Carolina and Cleveland visiting back-to-back in Weeks 3 and 4.

The Raiders should take care of business against the Panthers, who finished an NFL-worst 2-15 last season. However, Cleveland is a better team on paper and should prove as much on the field when it heads West a week after hosting the lowly Giants.

If Las Vegas can’t beat the Browns, this bet almost certainly will come down to a Week 5 contest at Denver. Because the Raiders absolutely are destined to start out 0-2.

They open in Los Angeles against a better and highly-motivated Chargers squad that will be eager to avenge that 63-21 debacle in Las Vegas last December (also, it’s coach Jim Harbaugh’s debut). Then Las Vegas travels to Baltimore, which had an NFL-best 13-4 record last season.

So, can the Broncos take care of business against Las Vegas? Well, they haven’t in four years, losing eight straight to their AFC West rivals. However, we like Denver to end that skid this season — in fact, one of our Broncos futures bets for 2024 is them to sweep the season series from the Raiders.

Gardner Minshew Under 2925.5 passing yards (-130, DraftKings)

Minshew’s 13 starts with Indianapolis last year were a career high. So, too, were his 3,305 passing yards.

The only time he came close to either of those numbers was during his rookie season in 2019 (12 starts and 3,271 yards for Jacksonville)

You’re probably thinking, “If Minshew easily eclipsed 2,925 passing yards in the two years when he started only 75% of his team’s games, why can’t he do it this year as his team’s unquestioned No. 1 QB?”

Because Minshew may begin the season as the Raiders’ primary signal caller, but there’s little chance he starts all 17 games.

First off, he’s been sacked 105 times in 49 career games (37 starts). Now look at the defenses Minshew will face out of the gate (and where those defenses ranked in total sacks last year): Baltimore (1st), Kansas City (2nd), Miami (3rd), Cleveland (6th), Chargers (tied for 7th) and Pittsburgh (tied for 8th).

Even if Minshew’s health holds up, he still might not remain the starter past Thanksgiving. That’s because the Raiders figure to be well out of the playoff hunt by then — which means it will be time to evaluate second-year QB Aidan O’Connell (10 starts last year) and undrafted rookie Carter Bradley.

Maxx Crosby Over 11.75 sacks (-122, FanDuel)

First, a quick word about the importance of line shopping — not just with regard to this wager, but any wager.

Four major sportsbooks are offering a prop on the total sacks recorded by Raiders stud pass rusher Maxx Crosby. But the sack number and odds are drastically different at each betting shop.

Consider: BetMGM has Crosby at 12.5 sacks (Over -125/Under +105); Caesars is at 13.0 (Over +100/Under -130); DraftKings comes in at 13.25 (Over -110/Under -110); and FanDuel has the lowest sack total at 11.75 (Over -122/Under -106).

So the odds at FanDuel and BetMGM are virtually the same, but there’s a 0.75 difference in Crosby’s sack total. Meanwhile, the juice at DraftKings sportsbook is a tad lower than FanDuel, but the prop is 1.5 sacks higher.

Thus, if you’re going to make this bet, you’d be wise to do so at FanDuel sportsbook.

The three-time Pro Bowler has seen his sack totals increase each of the last four seasons: 7.0, 8.0, 12.5 and 14.5. Want another bonus? The 27-year-old Crosby is just now entering his prime.

Davante Adams Under 7.5 receiving touchdowns (-148, FanDuel)

Las Vegas might lack offensive firepower this season, but it still has one of the NFL’s best wide receivers in Davante Adams.

Even with a merry-go-round of suspect quarterbacks throwing him the football in 2023 — and by suspect we mean Jimmy Garoppolo, Aidan O’Connell and Brian Hoyer — Adams still caught 103 passes for 1,144 yards.

However, his average of 11.1 yards per reception was the worst since Adams became an elite wideout in 2016. Also, his 67.3 receiving yards per game were his lowest in six seasons. And his eight touchdowns were the fewest in his career when starting at least 13 contests.

Sadly for Adams, that latter stat may be even worse this season. And by now you know why: His quarterback isn’t great (Minshew hasn’t thrown more than 16 touchdowns since tossing 21 as a rookie in 2019) and there isn’t enough surrounding talent to take the pressure (and double-teams) off Adams — especially in the red zone.

Add it all up, and Adams may not be doing much end zone celebrating for a second straight year.