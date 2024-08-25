For the time being, those who wish to bet on sports can do so at one of four in-person casinos in the Cornhusker state.

A last-ditch attempt to bring legalized online sports betting to Nebraska has been shelved.

The Nebraska legislature adjourned on Tuesday following a special session called to address property tax relief options. Online sports betting was viewed as a potential solution to the state’s property tax issues, but not enough traction was gained. The state’s legislators are not scheduled to return until January, when the topic will likely be discussed again.

Online betting viewed as a potential solution

In Nebraska, property tax proceeds are used to fund public education. As a result, the state is in the top ten in the nation when it comes to property tax burden for its homeowners. Governor Jim Pillen called for a special session to address the issue, and legislators met for a total of 17 days.

During the session, Senator Elliot Bostar proposed an amendment that would legalize online sports betting in Nebraska. His bill package earmarked up to 90% of betting tax revenue for property tax relief.

Bostar outlined that his projections had the state losing out on $32 million annually in tax revenue by not legalizing online sports betting. If the idea isn’t addressed until the November 2026 election, as many have speculated, the state could lose out on more than $100 million in potential sports betting tax revenue.

The proposed amendment did progress out of committee but had little overall traction. It’s expected to be revisited in January.

13 Senators speak out in opposition

While there wasn’t much momentum to legalize online betting to begin with in the special session, any thought of progress was quickly shut down when 13 Republican senators called the idea of including online sports betting in legislation a “poison pill.”

The 13 Senators released a statement last week saying they would refuse to vote for any bill that included legalizing sports betting. “Online sports betting turns every cell phone into a 24/7 handheld gambling device, leading to new addictions,” read the statement.

The group also said that the state has used property tax reform as an avenue to legalize gambling in the past, and the results haven’t been there. “Nebraska very recently legalized casinos largely on the promise of property tax relief that has failed to manifest itself. Expanding gambling further will inevitably lead to expanding the associated addictions and add to more suffering in our communities.”

In addition to the 13 state senators, former Nebraska head football coach and former US Congressman Tom Osborne has long been outspoken against legalizing online betting. He worries that legalizing online betting would put too much pressure on players, especially as it pertains to individual performances compared to betting lines.

Nebraska has in-person betting

Online sports betting is not legal in Nebraska and likely won’t be for the foreseeable future. However, four in-state casinos are legally allowed to accept sports bets in person.

In the last fiscal year, those four operators paid nearly $2 million to the state in tax revenue. Of that number, 70% of the total goes to property tax relief funds. In-person sports betting is taxed at 20%.

Missouri residents are set to vote on legalizing sports betting in the upcoming November election. If the measure passes, Nebraska will be surrounded by states with legal betting such as Iowa, Kansas, Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming.