NFL bet365 promo: Bet $200 bonus bets or $1K first-bet insurance

Let’s take a look at bet365’s offer to new users ahead of the first full NFL slate of the year.

Football season is finally back, and with it, lots of potential betting value. For NFL fans who are not already playing with a big online sportsbook, now might be the time to do so, and the bet365 welcome bonus provides you with a great opportunity to grab some value in the process. Sign up now with code CBSBET365 to earn $200 in bonus bets after your first bet of just $5. Alternatively, you can get a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000.

Explaining the bet365 promo

The bet365 sportsbook new-user offer is actually a choice between two offers. To claim the “bet and get” promo, after you sign up using the bonus code, all you need to do is bet $5 to earn $200 worth of bonus bets, whether that initial wager wins or loses. These bonus bets can be wagered just like dollars within the sportsbook, although they do expire after seven days, and cannot be withdrawn until they’ve been wagered and won back.

If you would rather claim a first-bet insurance offer, the First Bet Safety Bet may be your preference. If you choose to claim this promo, bet365 will repay your initial bet if it loses, up to $1,000.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Terms and conditions

Anyone of legal betting age in their state who does not already have a bet365 account is eligible. To qualify for the bet and get, you’ll need to make an initial deposit of at least $10, and place a bet with odds of -500 or shorter. Your bet also must settle within 30 days of your registration. It’s important to remember that while your profit will be the same with bonus bets as with regular currency, your payout will not include your initial stake.

How to claim the bet365 promo

The first step to registering for a bet365 account and accessing the promo is to either navigate to the sportsbook’s desktop site or download the mobile app. From there, you’ll need to enter your personal information, including your full name, contact information, and date of birth, as well as bet365 promo code CBSBET365.

You’ll also need to verify your identity, and agree to the usage of geolocation software in order to launch your account and activate the bonus. Finally, once that’s all done, you’ll need to make your qualifying deposit and bet before you receive the bonus bets.

What can you bet on?

With a major sportsbook like bet365, you have access to an incredibly broad array of different sports and bet types, but right now, there’s one league that overshadows the rest: the NFL. This Sunday brings the first full slate of games in over half a year, and with it, lots of betting value.

Week 1 provides us with no shortage of enticing storylines. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts will pick up right where they left off after a Week 18 matchup last season to decide the AFC South title. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins will battle for Florida bragging rights, and new Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will coach against the Atlanta Falcons team that fired him a year ago.

Rounding out the early slate is the NFL debut of first overall pick Caleb Williams for the Chicago Bears, up against the new-look Tennessee Titans. The afternoon will feature a battle between two of the NFL’s best defenses, with the Cleveland Browns hosting the Dallas Cowboys, and Jim Harbaugh’s first game back in the NFL after nearly a decade at Michigan as his Los Angeles Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders.

Last but certainly not least, Sunday Night Football will feature another battle between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams after the infamous trade of the quarterbacks each team picked first overall.

Selected Week 1 NFL Odds

Home Team (Moneyline) Away Team (Moneyline) Spread Total Colts (+135) Texans (-161) 3 49 Dolphins (-185) Jaguars (+155) 3.5 49 Falcons (-200) Steelers (+165) 3.5 42 Bears (-200) Titans (+165) 4 44.5 Chargers (-160) Raiders (+135) 3 40 Browns (-135) Cowboys (+115) 2.5 41 Lions (-222) Rams (+180) 4.5 52.5

bet365 Sportsbook at a glance

bet365 has a bit more experience than most U.S. Sportsbooks, as it’s an international operator that existed far before the widespread legalization of online sports betting in the United States. In addition to depth of experience, there’s something else this sportsbook has in droves: sheer size and breadth. There are few sportsbooks, if any, that can match bet365 when it comes to offerings of games, leagues and bet types for both major and niche sports, a very appealing facet for players who enjoy multiple different competitions.

Both the mobile app and desktop site are generally considered to be well-designed and easy to use. However, if you do run into any issues, there are several different avenues to reach the customer service team, including live chat and phone lines. Most players shouldn’t worry about compatibility of banking options, as bet365 has plenty available. Lastly, in addition to generally competitive odds, bet365 does offer several daily boosts for existing users, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled after the welcome bonus is claimed.