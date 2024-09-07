NFL Week 1 – Best Sportsbook Promos and Bonuses

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The first NFL Sunday is nearly upon us. After Baltimore vs. Kansas City and Green Bay vs. Philadelphia served as appetizers, the main course of 13 games awaits fans on Sept. 8.

Rookie quarterbacks and others joining new teams are the focus of the top 1 p.m. Eastern time games.

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears: No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Bears are favored to start the season with a victory.

No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Bears are favored to start the season with a victory.

Sportsbooks favor the Falcons and new QB Kirk Cousins by around a field goal at home against the Steelers and Russell Wilson.

C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson enter their second year in the league as they battle in this AFC South matchup.

Some more rookie QBs will be making their on-field debut in the 4 p.m. window, along with a rookie in the broadcast booth.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns: Sure, this should be a fun game between one of last year’s best offenses against a great defense. But all ears will be on the FOX broadcasting debut of Tom Brady.

Sure, this should be a fun game between one of last year’s best offenses against a great defense. But all ears will be on the FOX broadcasting debut of Tom Brady. Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: No. 2 pick and last year’s Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels debuts for the Commanders in steamy Tampa against a stingy defense.

No. 2 pick and last year’s Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels debuts for the Commanders in steamy Tampa against a stingy defense. Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Jim Harbaugh returns to the NFL as head coach of the Bolts, who are hoping that Justin Herbert will gel with a new-look offense against a Raiders team that showed some promise late last year under new head coach Antonio Pierce.

Jim Harbaugh returns to the NFL as head coach of the Bolts, who are hoping that Justin Herbert will gel with a new-look offense against a Raiders team that showed some promise late last year under new head coach Antonio Pierce. Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks: This was looking like it would be Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle, but he didn’t work out in Denver. Instead, the Broncos turn to rookie Bo Nix to try and pick up a road win in a hostile environment. For the Seahawks, it’s the first game without Pete Carroll as head coach in over 14 years – Mike Macdonald will be making his debut.

The Sunday night game is a rematch of an NFC Wild Card playoff matchup featuring the Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions (8:20 p.m., NBC). After nearly reaching its first Super Bowl in team history, the Lions enter this year with perhaps the highest expectations the franchise has ever seen. The Rams, led by former Lion Matthew Stafford, nearly won at Ford Field in January and has the weapons to win here too.

With so many games to choose from, major sportsbooks in the U.S. are offering limited-time sports betting promos for new users who sign up and make their first deposit.

FanDuel promo code for NFL week 1

FanDuel sportsbook’s promo for new users will benefit those wanting to watch all of the games. By registering, depositing, and making a $5 wager, players will earn $200 in bonus bets plus have a promo code emailed to them that’s good for a three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV.

Once you receive the bonus bets (up to 72 hours after your first wager goes live), you’ll have seven days to use the bonus bets, and the entire $200 worth doesn’t need to be used all at once. Anything you win with the bonus bets is yours to keep, but you don’t get your initial stake back when using a bonus bet. The NFL Sunday Ticket promo code will be emailed to your address on file, and you’ll need a YouTube or YouTube TV account to activate it.

BetMGM promo code for NFL week 1

After registering at BetMGM with our exclusive promo code, CBSSPORTS, you’ll be well on your way to a $1,500 bonus bet – if you’re unlucky with your first wager. After depositing at least $10, your first bet will be credited back to you in the form of bonus bet(s) if it winds up as a loss. The bonus bet will be matched up to $1,500.

The bonus bet(s) will be sent to your account within 72 hours of the first one being graded a loss. Depending on the size of the bet, you’ll either be given one bonus bet or several in equal amounts that total your initial wager.

BetMGM is also running another promo for NFL Week 1 for all users. This one gives bettors a second chance on first-touchdown bets. So if you choose a player to score the first touchdown of a given game and he does not, if he scores the second touchdown, you’ll be given the amount of your initial bet back.

Caesars promo code for NFL week 1

Enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS1000 to qualify for a potential bonus bet up to $1,000 as a new user at Caesars. This one works similarly to BetMGM’s offer, except you’re credited with one bonus bet that’s equal to the amount of your initial bet, up to $1,000.

The bonus bet will appear in your account within 48 hours of the qualifying wager being graded as a loss, and you’ll have 14 days to use the bonus bet. As with other sportsbooks that offer bonus bets, if you win when using the bonus bet, you’ll only get to keep the winnings in your account.

Fanatics promo code for NFL week 1

Fanatics’ sports betting promo for new users will give you matching bonus bets (up to $100) regardless of whether you win or lose your opening bet. The other difference here is that the offer counts for your first bet made in each of the first 10 days that your account is active, giving you a potential total of $1,000 in bonus bets.

No promo code is required for this Fanatics Sportsbook offer. All you have to do is make a deposit and then place a wager each day that has odds no shorter than -200. Each day, you’ll get that amount (up to $100) matched via a bonus bet. Each bonus bets expires seven days after you receive it, so be sure to use all of themif you claim this offer.

