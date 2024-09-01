Top five Patriots futures bets for the 2024 NFL season

The Patriots had a team overhaul this offseason, but will they be any better in 2024?

There are many ways to detail the downfall of the once-mighty New England Patriots — all of them enjoyable for Patriots haters.

Here’s one that succinctly sums up the rapid descent from dynasty to doormat:

In Tom Brady’s final decade as quarterback (2010-2019), the Patriots won 10 division titles and lost a total of 35 regular season games.

In four seasons since Brady bolted (2020-2023)? One second-place AFC East finish, two third-place finishes, one last-place finish and … 38 losses.

Last season’s 4-13 debacle? It not only serves as the nadir of now-departed coach Bill Belichick’s 24-year dictatorship, but it’s the franchise’s worst performance since the 1992 squad went 2-14.

Well, here’s some good news for New Englanders: Oddsmakers don’t expect this year’s team to reach the depths of 1992. Unfortunately, they also don’t expect much of an improvement from 2023.

In fact, the Patriots’ consensus projected win total of 4.5 (Over -115/Under -105 at Caesars Sportsbook) is the lowest in the NFL. And their Super Bowl odds — as low as +35000 at DraftKings — are the longest in the NFL.

So how should one invest in New England heading into the 2024 campaign? Simple: Follow these top five Patriots futures bets.

Patriots Under 4.5 wins (+110, BetMGM)

New England owner Bob Kraft took the franchise he purchased three decades ago and essentially dragged it through a car wash during the offseason:

New head coach (38-year-old ex-Patriot Jerod Mayo); new general manager (42-year-old Eliot Wolf); new franchise quarterback (first-round pick Drake Maye); and a mostly overhauled roster.

Obviously, the sports betting community believes the Patriots exited that car wash as filthy as they entered it. Because, to repeat, no team is expected to win fewer games this season.

After reviewing New England’s talent and schedule, it’s nearly impossible to disagree with that forecast.

For now, journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett — who was drafted by the Patriots in 2016 but departed after his rookie season — will start ahead of Maye. Brissett has a solid running back behind him (Rhamondre Stevenson), as well as a couple of veteran tight ends (Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper).



Aside from that? His top two wide receivers are Kendrick Bourne and DeMario Douglas. And his offensive line is one of the NFL’s worst.

As for that schedule, here’s how it goes through Halloween: at Bengals, vs. Seahawks, at Jets, at 49ers, vs. Dolphins, vs. Texans, at Jaguars, vs. Jets.

Good luck finding a victory there. Or five more in the season’s second half.

Patriots Under 1.5 AFC East victories (-105, DraftKings)

New England has defeated at least two division opponents every year since 2000 — yes, including in 2023 (Week 3 victory at the Jets; Week 7 home upset of the Bills).

Here’s why there is a strong chance that streak ends this season: All of New England’s AFC East rivals are solidly favored to make the playoffs (even the Jets). The Patriots’ playoff odds? As high as +980 at DraftKings. The next worst playoff odds belong to Denver … at +580.

The schedule setup doesn’t favor New England, either. Its first two divisional home games (Dolphins in Week 5, Jets in Week 8) follow difficult road games at San Francisco and Jacksonville, respectively.

The Patriots do close with back-to-back home games against the Chargers and AFC East foe Buffalo. And it’s possible the Bills’ starters won’t play in Week 17 if the outcome has no bearing on their division title or wild card chances.

Then again, look how tight the AFC East odds are at DraftKings: Jets +165, Bills +195, Dolphins +205 (and Patriots +2500). That suggests there’s a good chance Week 17 will matter for Buffalo.

For the sake of argument, though, let’s say New England ends with a win over the Bills’ backups. Where’s the second AFC East victory? On the road? Doubtful.

Rhamondre Stevenson Over 775.5 rushing yards (-112, FanDuel)

New England’s offensive line likely is going to be as bad as every forecasting outlet suggests. However, it’s far easier to consistently run-block than pass-block.

Regardless, a bad O-line isn’t going to stop new head coach Jerod Mayo from ordering a whole lot of handoffs this season.

Because when you run the ball, you run the clock. And when you run the clock, you shorten the game. And when you shorten the game, you lessen the chances of getting clobbered on the scoreboard.

That brings us to No. 1 running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who led New England in rushing in 2022 (1,040 yards) and would’ve done so again last year had an injury not cost him the final five games.

If Stevenson played at least three more games and maintained his per-game pace of 51.6 rushing yards, he would’ve finished with 774 yards — right at this year’s projected total.

Here’s betting that the 26-year-old will at least reach his 2022 per-game rushing average (61.2 yards) and play a minimum of 13 games. If he does that, Stevenson will finish with 796 rushing yards and beat this prop.

What happens if he plays all 17 games? Well …

Rhamondre Stevenson to lead the AFC East in rushing (+550, FanDuel)

Let’s go all-in with Stevenson and call for him to post the highest rushing total in the AFC East in 2024.

When the third-year running back recorded his personal NFL high 1,040 rushing yards during his sophomore campaign in 2022, he indeed played in all 17 games. However, he only started seven. And while he averaged exactly 5 yards per carry, he was only handed the rock 210 times.

Last season, Stevenson was on pace for 221 totes. This year? Assuming he stays healthy, 240 carries would seem like a reachable target (that’s barely more than 14 per game).

If Stevenson hits that mark, and churns out 5 yards per rush, he’ll finish right at 1,200 yards. And that should be enough to win the AFC East rushing title, based on the division leaders’ yardage totals over the past three seasons: 1,122 (Buffalo’s James Cook in 2023), 898 (Buffalo’s Devin Singletary in 2022) and 819 (Singletary again in 2021).

The Jets’ Breece Hall (+155) and Cook (+330) are the top two favorites on this FanDuel prop, while Stevenson is the co-third choice with Miami’s De’Von Achane.

Total team sacks Under 35.5 (+100, DraftKings)

In 2022, only two teams had more sacks than the 54 that New England logged. Both played in the Super Bowl: the Chiefs (55) and Eagles (70).

Linebackers Matt Judon (15.5) and Josh Uche (11.5) were the Patriots’ two-man wrecking crew, combining for exactly half of the 54 quarterback takedowns.

So what happened last year? New England slipped to 36 sacks. Only five teams had fewer.

One reason for the dropoff was Judon, who played just four games because of injury. Judon still tallied four sacks — and had he gotten one more, he would’ve placed second behind team-leader Christian Barmore (8.5).

Well, Judon is now gone, having flown south to Atlanta in the offseason. As for Uche, he’s still in New England. However, his 11.5 sacks in 15 games two seasons ago stand out as an outlier, considering he’s produced a grand total of seven in his 36 other games.