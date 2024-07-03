The Predators’ title odds improve with big moves in free agency

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

NHL free agency opened Monday and one team has emerged as an obvious “winner.” The Nashville Predators have signed star forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault and very good defenseman Brady Skeji to long-term deals. Nashville finished with 99 points this past season. That was good for the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference, but the Predators were ousted in Round 1 of the playoffs by Vancouver in six games.

Nashville Predators updated odds

No 2024-25 points totals have been posted by any of the country’s best sportsbooks yet, but Nashville dropped from +3000 at DraftKings to win its first Stanley Cup next June to +1800 following that trio of signings. Nine teams are now ahead of the Preds on the DK board. At FanDuel, the Preds are -225 to make the playoffs with No at +175 — they seem poised to make it barring a major injury to goalie Juuse Saros. Nashville also signed Saros to an eight-year, $62 million extension. Last season was his third straight with at least 30 wins. Saros led NHL goaltenders in games played (64), starts (64), shots against (1,845) and saves (1,672) .

What does Steven Stamkos bring to the table?

The 34-year-old Stamkos is the biggest name of the group. The former No. 1 overall pick by Tampa Bay is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer. The Bolts opted to acquire the younger Jake Guentzel from Carolina and sign him to a long-term deal rather than re-sign Stamkos, the face of the franchise. The two-time All-Star and two-time Stanley Cup champion had played all 1,082 games of his career with the Lightning, scoring 555 goals (a franchise record) and recording 582 assists.

Last season, Stamkos had 81 points (40 goals, his seventh career 40-goal season and 41 assists) in 79 regular-season games and led Tampa Bay with five goals in the first-round playoff series loss against Florida. Since entering the NHL in 2008, Stamkos is second in goals behind Alex Ovechkin (690) and fourth in points behind Sidney Crosby (1,302), Ovechkin (1,240) and Patrick Kane (1,212). They have all won at least one Hart Trophy. Stamkos hasn’t, but did capture the Rocket Richard Trophy as the league’s top goalscorer twice.

Stamkos reportedly didn’t want to leave Tampa but was given a lowball offer. He got a four-year, $32 million deal from Nashville and will become the first-ever former No. 1 overall pick to play for the franchise. The Lightning, meanwhile, signed the 29-year-old Guentzel for seven years and $63 million.

Merchessault and Skeji will also be valuable additions

Marchessault was the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner when he led the Vegas Golden Knights to their first Stanley Cup title. He signed with Nashville for five years and $27.5 million. The 33-year-old scored a career-high 42 goals to go with 27 assists while playing all 82 games last regular season. He holds Vegas franchise records for games played (514), goals (192), assists (225) and points (417). As an aside, Vegas (+1600 to win the Cup) appears to have been a big loser in free agency so far, losing Marchessault and several others.

Skeji signed a seven-year deal worth $49 million. The 30-year-old had 13 goals and 34 assists for a career-high 47 points along with a plus-15 rating in 80 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season. The lefty shot has averaged more than 21 minutes of ice time the last three seasons with the Canes. The blueline was a position of need after Nashville sent veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh back to Tampa Bay in May. Overall, the Preds are spending $108.5 million to bring Stamkos, Marchessault and Skjei to Music City.

The Predators’ futures odds movement after the free agent signings

Per SportsLine Projection Model creator Stephen Oh, those signings improved Nashville’s chance to win the Cup by about 3.5% and justified an approximate seven-unit price drop on the futures odds, but there was significantly more movement at DraftKings. Caesars and Bet365 both dropped Nashville from +3500 to +2200.

A look ahead to next season

The full 2024-25 NHL regular-season schedule was released on Tuesday, and the North American portion of the season begins Oct. 8 with the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers hosting the Boston Bruins, new club Utah (formerly the Arizona Coyotes) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks, and the Seattle Kraken welcoming the St. Louis Blues. The season officially begins Oct. 4 when the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres play the first of two games at O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia. Nashville’s home opener is Oct. 10 vs. the Dallas Stars.