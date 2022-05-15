While Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano is the big fight of the night in boxing, there is plenty of action happening around the country. And some of that action has produced some shocking finishes.

Rising welterweight superstar Jaron "Boots" Ennis returned to the ring later in the evening, taking on former Olympian Custio Clayton. Clayton was never able to get his offense going, with Ennis' jab dominating the action early in the fight. Then, in Round 2, Clayton attempted to duck under incoming fire from Ennis only to be caught with a big right hand behind the ear.

Clayton hit the canvas and was unable to regain his legs, even as he barely beat the referee Ray Corona's 10 count. Corona was given no option other than to call off the fight and award Ennis the second round stoppage. Ennis is now 29-0 and one of the best prospects in the sport.

"I'm just trying to perfect my craft and get better and better each and every time. That's what I've been doing. Just working on things and doing what I need to do. And that's getting the knockout," Ennis said after the fight. "I keep telling ya'll every single time, you know my slogan. We're in and out like a robbery. We don't get paid for overtime.

"He had a high guard so I was trying to come around with the right hook. He leaned down and I just threw an overhand. I thought he was going to get up. He's a durable, tough guy. Nobody has ever stopped him. I thought he was going to get up but I saw he fell again, so I was like, 'this is over.'"

Frank Gore scores nasty KO in pro debut

Former NFL running back Frank Gore made his professional boxing debut on Saturday, facing Yaya Olorunsola at Gamebred Boxing 1. Gore lost an exhibition to former NBA player Deron Williams in December but stuck with the sport to turn pro.

Gore connected with a vicious flurry of punches against Olorunsola, knocking him out cold and sending him crashing face-first into the canvas. Gore has the third most yards in NFL history but now can add a professional boxing victory to his already impressive resume of sporting accomplishments.

Evan Holyfield suffers shocking upset by TKO

In what is certain to be the biggest upset of the night -- in terms of sportsbook odds, anyway -- Evan Holyfield, son of legendary fighter Evander Holyfield, entered the ring as a -4500 favorite against unheralded journeyman Jurmain McDonald. Holyfield would ultimately taste defeat for the first time in his career when McDonald unloaded a wild overhand right that caught Holyfield flush on the chin, knocking him to the canvas. Holyfield was unable to beat the count and is now 9-1 as a professional and his prospects as a future force in boxing are very much in doubt.

Fighter sends opponent out of the ring

In other action featuring an undefeated prospect, John "Scrappy" Ramirez found himself on the right side of things when he connected with a right hand that stunned Jan Salvatierra. Ramirez followed Salvatierra to the ropes and landed a second right hand that sent his foe spilling through the ropes and to the floor.

The result could have been much worse had a ringside photographer not caught Salvatierra's head before it connected with the floor.

Ramirez is now 10-0 with eight knockouts since turning professional in December 2020.