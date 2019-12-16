Boxing schedule for 2019 features Daniel Jacobs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Gervonta Davis' return
Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along
We're in the home stretch for boxing in 2019 with just a month to go in the year. But that doesn't mean we don't have important fights coming up over the next three weeks.
Big boxing is back in New York when pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford comes back to action against Egidius "Mean Machine" Kavaliauskas in a welterweight showdown. That card also features the return of Teofimo Lopez when he takes on Richard Commey and Michael Conlan. Then we head we west for a battle in California when Jermell Charlo looks to regain his WBC junior middleweight title in a rematch with Tony Harrison.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2019 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|Dec. 20
|Phoenix, Arizona
|Daniel Jacobs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
|Super middleweight
|DAZN
|Dec. 21
|Ontario, California
|Tony Harrison (c) vs. Jermell Charlo
|WBC junior middleweight title
|Showtime
|Dec. 28
|Atlanta
|Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa
|Lightweight
|Showtime
