Fights don't come much bigger than Saturday night's clash between unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBO champion Terence Crawford. The bout, which will crown the first undisputed welterweight champ of the four-belt era, is one of the biggest and most meaningful of the year, if not the modern boxing era.

Spence and Crawford have dominated the welterweight division for years, filling the void left by the retirements of Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. Now, they clash to determine who is the true best of the era and possibly even the best fighter in the sport when they step into the ring at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The action gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view. The full fight card with odds from Caesars Sportsbook and complete viewing information is listed below.

Viewing information

Date: July 29 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

July 29 | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch: Showtime PPV | Price: $84.99

Showtime PPV | $84.99 Stream: Showtime.com (order now)

Spence vs. Crawford fight card, odds