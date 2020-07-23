Nate Robinson is taking his talents to the boxing ring. The former NBA star and three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion is planning to step into the ring on Sept. 12 to take on YouTube star Jake Paul. The fight is expected to take place on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition in the main event.

"I wanted to show that I'm a world class athlete," Robinson told The Athletic's Shams Charania in a statement. "I played college football, played in the NBA for 11 years, and I'm excited for this venture into the sport of boxing. Jake Paul, I want all the smoke."

This fight will be one that won't feature a ton of experience between both Robinson and Paul. Robinson will be making his boxing debut while Paul will be boxing for just the second time. Paul scored an opening round TKO victory over fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib back in January.

Robinson spent 12 seasons in the NBA and played for eight different NBA teams, including the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Denver Nuggets. The 5-foot-9 guard was drafted by the Knicks with the No. 21 pick in the 2005 NBA Draft following a stellar three-year career at the University of Washington.

Robinson hasn't played professional basketball since playing in the Lebanese Basketball League in 2018. He signed with the team in July before being waived in September after he suffered an injury while playing in the BIG3 that summer.

It's unclear what weightclass the fight will be contested at. Robinson's listed playing weight in the NBA was 180 pounds while Paul came in at 192.8 pounds for his debut in the cruiserweight division. In addition to the size advantage, Paul will have a four-inch height advantage over Robinson at 6-1.