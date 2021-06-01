Jake Paul is ready to get back in the ring. The social media influencer turned pro boxer is back as he takes on for UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match, Paul announced on Tuesday. The two have agreed to a deal to meet on Aug. 28 at a 190-pound catchweight, according to a report from ESPN's Ariel Helwani, at a location still to be determined. The bout will take place on Showtime PPV.

Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) is coming off a first-round knockout of former two-promotion MMA champion Ben Askren, who had Woodley in his corner for the bout. Woodley was the member of Askren's team to watch the hand wrapping of Paul in Paul's locker ahead of the fight where a bit of beef broke out between Woodley and Paul's trainer J'Leon Love.

"It's official. I have a list of people I plan on knocking out and as I enter my fourth pro fight, I am excited to cross the first one off the list by challenging myself against [Tyron Woodley], a 5 time UFC Champion known for his knockout power," Paul wrote in an Instagram post to announce the bout. "Tyron ran his mouth a little too much in the locker room when I knocked out his best friend Ben and earned himself a top spot on the Problem Child death list. Tyron's a seasoned striker who has fought the best MMA fighters in the world but will be dropped by a Disney teen star in 2 rounds. Maybe this time Dana White will actually be a man of his word and put his money on his former champion instead of trying to undermine my success like a jealous ex. Influencer vs MMA … Let's get it on. It's Showtime."

Paul has also stopped former NBA point guard Nate Robinson and fellow social media influencer AnEsonGib in his burgeoning career.

Woodley, 39, will be making his professional debut in boxing after a lengthy MMA career. Woodley owns a 19-7-1 record in mixed martial arts and finished his UFC career on a four-fight losing streak. He held the 170-pound championship for four fights before being outgunned by Kamaru Usman in 2019.

The bout is expected to take place on Showtime PPV after Paul signed a deal with the premium cable company in May.