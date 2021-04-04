No team has posted an undefeated season since 1975-76, when the Indiana Hoosiers accomplished the feat by registering a 32-0 record and the third national championship in school history. The Indiana State Sycamores nearly pulled off the achievement three years later, winning their first 33 games before losing to the Michigan State Spartans in the title game. The Gonzaga Bulldogs aim to finish the 2020-21 campaign with an unbeaten mark when they face the Baylor Bears in the 2021 NCAA Tournament National Championship Game on Monday. Gonzaga (31-0) nearly had its hopes for perfection squashed in the Final Four by UCLA, which took the Zags to overtime before falling 93-90.

Gonzaga vs. Baylor spread: Gonzaga -4.5

Gonzaga vs. Baylor over-under: 159.5 points

Gonzaga vs. Baylor money line: Bulldogs -210, Bears +175

ZAGS: The Bulldogs lead the nation in several offensive categories, including scoring (91.6 points per game)

BAY: The Bears are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games as underdogs

Why Gonzaga can cover

The Bulldogs weren't presented with many difficult tests prior to the Final Four matchup against UCLA, as they won each of their previous 27 contests by double digits. In fact, Gonzaga is first in the country in scoring margin, winning by 22.5 points per game. Mark Few's team captured their first four contests in the 2021 NCAA Tournament by an average of 24 points and held three of their opponents to 66 or fewer.

Jalen Suggs prevented the Bulldogs from having to go to double overtime against the Bruins, banking in a buzzer-beater from just past midcourt to finish with 16 points. The freshman guard has made a pair of 3-pointers in each of his last two outings after going 1-for-11 from beyond the arc over the first three games of the NCAA Tournament. Sophomore forward Drew Timme scored a team-high 25 points versus UCLA on 11-of-15 shooting and leads the Bulldogs in scoring (19.2 points) and rebounding (7.1).

Why Baylor can cover

After losing to Oklahoma State in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament, the Bears have had little trouble in the NCAA Tournament. They've won their five contests by an average of 15.2 points, defeating four of their opponents by double figures and the other by nine. They're coming off their most impressive performance in the competition, a 78-59 triumph over Houston in which they led by 25 points at the half.

Jared Butler scored all of his team-high 17 points in the first 20 minutes as Baylor built the fourth-largest halftime lead in NCAA Tournament history. Butler is first on the club in scoring (16.6 points per game) and also leads the Bears in steals (two). Fellow junior guard Davion Mitchell, whose only previous double-double this season came on Dec. 30 against Alcorn State (10 points, 10 assists), recorded 12 points and 11 assists in the win over the Cougars.

