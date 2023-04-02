We started with 68 teams and are down to two. It's almost time to crown a national champion as the 2023 NCAA Tournament comes to a close in Houston. We've been witnesses to one of the wildest March Madness events in the sport's history, and it's bittersweet to realize that it's just about time to close this chapter in Houston as UConn and San Diego State gear up for the one of the biggest stages in sports.

The Aztecs became the first Mountain West Conference school to ever make the Final Four with a win over Creighton in the final of the South Regionals and in the final after a buzzer-beater to beat FAU in the Final Four. UConn moves on after a dominating performance vs. Miami in the Final Four.

Who will cut down the nets Monday night? We'll find out soon.

Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

Time (ET) Game TV/Stream 9:20 p.m. (4) UConn vs. (5) San Diego State CBS (March Madness Live)

