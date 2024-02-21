The Air Force Falcons will host the UNLV Rebels in a Mountain West clash as part of Wednesday's college basketball schedule. Air Force is 8-16 overall and 4-9 at home, while UNLV is 14-10 overall and 5-2 on the road. UNLV has won three of the last four meetings, but Air Force prevailed when they last met on Jan. 23 by a 90-58 score. The Rebels are 13-9 against the spread in the 2023-24 college basketball season, while the Falcons are just 7-17 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 11 p.m. ET at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Rebels are favored by 6 points in the latest Air Force vs. UNLV odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 133.5 points. Before entering any UNLV vs. Air Force picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Air Force vs. UNLV spread: Air Force +6

Air Force vs. UNLV over/under: 133.5 points

Air Force vs. UNLV money line: Air Force: +205, UNLV: -253

What you need to know about Air Force

Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Tuesday after its sixth straight defeat. It fell 73-66 to the San Jose State Spartans. Air Force's defeat came about despite a quality game from Rytis Petraitis, who scored 26 points to go along with eight rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Petraitis has scored all season as the Texas native leads the team with 15.5 points per game.

However, he sorely needs some help on the offensive end as Air Force ranks last in scoring in conference play with 66.7 PPG. The team's slow pace has much to do with that as the Falcons rank dead last among 362 Division I teams in field goal attempts per game while ranking second-to-last in rebounds per game. Air Force is 0-6 ATS over its last six games, and it is 3-9 versus the spread in conference play this season.

What you need to know about UNLV

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, UNLV's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. It fell just short of the Nevada Wolf Pack by a score of 69-66. The losing side was boosted by Dedan Thomas Jr., who scored 19 points to go along with eight assists, while Keylan Boone added 15 points.

Thomas, a Las Vegas native, is leading the team in scoring as a freshman with 12.7 PPG. UNLV's four other double-digit scorers are all seniors. This veteran squad started 8-2 ATS in conference play before failing to cover in its last two against Mountain West opponents.

How to make Air Force vs. UNLV picks

