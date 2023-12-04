Arkansas will be aiming for its first winning streak since its 3-0 start to the season when it hosts Furman on Monday night. The Razorbacks (5-3) lost three out of four games before pulling off an 80-75 upset win over then-No. 7 Duke last Wednesday. They took a 33-32 lead at halftime and never trailed in the second half. Furman (4-4) has dropped three of its last four games, falling to Princeton in a 70-69 thriller on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Arkansas vs. Furman odds, while the over/under is set at 159 points.

Arkansas vs. Furman spread: Arkansas -11.5

Arkansas vs. Furman over/under: 159 points

Arkansas vs. Furman money line: Arkansas: -723, Furman: +510

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas has regained its confidence after picking up a signature win over Duke last week. The Razorbacks were coming off back-to-back losses to Memphis and North Carolina, but they responded with an 80-75 win over the Blue Devils to boost their resume. Khalif Battle scored a team-high 21 points off the bench, while Trevon Brazile posted a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Razorbacks were outstanding defensively, holding Duke to 36% shooting from the floor in a game that was part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. They opened the season ranked inside the top 15 before dropping out after the Battle 4 Atlantis, but a pair of wins this week could propel them back into the top 25. Furman has only covered the spread once in its last six games, as the Paladins are overvalued following their run to the NCAA Tournament last year.

Why Furman can cover

Furman does not back down away from home, covering the spread in eight of its last 11 road games. The Paladins beat Coastal Carolina on the road in an 89-80 final a few weeks ago, as senior guard Marcus Foster poured in 30 points on 12 of 23 shooting. He leads the team with 19.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, while junior guard JP Pegues is adding 15.7 points, 5.4 assists and 5.0 boards.

Pegues, who hit a game-winner to beat Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last year, has scored in double figures in five of his first six games this season. The Paladins have a balanced lineup, with Alex Williams (11.3) and PJay Smith Jr. (10.6) both scoring in double digits as well. Razorbacks leading scorer Tramon Mark (18.4) missed the Duke game with a back injury and could be sidelined for this contest too. See which team to pick here.

