The Virginia Tech Hokies will face the Auburn Tigers at 9:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Neville Arena in a 2023 ACC/SEC Challenge matchup. Auburn is 4-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while Virginia Tech is 5-2 overall and hasn't played on the road yet. These programs last met nearly 25 years ago and the Hokies are 4-3 against the spread this season while Auburn is 2-3 against the number.

Auburn vs. Virginia Tech spread: Auburn -8.5

Auburn vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 150.5 points

Auburn vs. Virginia Tech money line: Auburn -445, Va. Tech +336

What you need to know about Virginia Tech

After a string of four wins, Virginia Tech's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. The Hokies were completely outmatched by the FAU Owls on the road and fell 84-50. Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla tied for the team lead with 11 points apiece in the loss but combined to shoot just 9-for-29 from the floor.

However, Cattoor (14.7 ppg), Pedulla (15.9 ppg) and Lynn Kidd (15.9 ppg) have combined to give the Hokies a strong trio of scorers and those three veterans will need to come up big in a bounceback spot on Wednesday. Getting to the foul line could also be a serious advantage, as Virginia Tech ranks eighth in the nation in free-throw shooting percentage (81.3).

What you need to know about Auburn

Meanwhile, the Tigers easily beat the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 84-54 at home on Tuesday. Auburn's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Chaney Johnson, who scored 15 points, and Jaylin Williams, who scored 10 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

The Tigers have now won four games in a row after a season-opening loss to Baylor, including neutral-site wins over Notre Dame and St. Bonaventure. Auburn is averaging 82.4 points per game this season and are assisting on 71.9% of made baskets.

