The Boston College Eagles (6-3) will wrap up a three-game homestand when they host the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) on Friday night. Boston College lost to North Carolina State in the first game of the homestand before beating Central Connecticut on Tuesday. Holy Cross has lost three straight games and six of its last seven as it gets set for its third and final game against a major-conference team this season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Boston College is favored by 21.5 points in the latest Boston College vs. Holy Cross odds, while the over/under is 140 points.

Boston College vs. Holy Cross spread: Boston College -21.5

Boston College vs. Holy Cross over/under: 140 points

Boston College vs. Holy Cross money line: Boston College -5533, Holy Cross +1683

Why Boston College can cover

Boston College has won two of its last three games, including an 80-62 win at Vanderbilt as a 2.5-point underdog last Wednesday. Senior forward Quinten Post scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while junior guard Claudell Harris Jr. added 22 points and five boards. The Eagles came up short against NC State in overtime on Saturday, but they bounced back with an 82-68 win over Central Connecticut.

Freshman guard Donald Hand Jr. scored a team-high 16 points off the bench, while senior guard Mason Madsen added 15 points. Post has been the team's best player so far this season, averaging 20.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. The Eagles have won four of their last five home games, while Holy Cross has only covered once in its last seven games.

Why Holy Cross can cover

Holy Cross tends to play its best basketball in December, covering the spread in six of its last eight games in that month. The Crusaders have already taken down one major-conference team this season, beating Georgetown as 17.5-point underdogs last month. Senior guard Joe Octave poured in 33 points and completed his double-double with 11 rebounds.

Octave sealed the game with a 3-pointer with 57 seconds remaining and shot 12 of 21 from the floor. He leads Holy Cross with 15.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, while Caleb Kenney and Bo Montgomery are both scoring nine points per game. Boston College has failed to cover the spread in four of its last five games, including its win over CCSU on Tuesday. See which team to pick here.

