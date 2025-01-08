When Bruce Pearl was fired at Tennessee in March 2011 and subsequently hit with a three-year show-cause penalty by the NCAA, there was no guarantee he'd ever coach at the high-major level again. I mean, I guess, I always figured he would. Because he's great. But, still, there was no guarantee he'd ever coach at the high-major level again. And, even if he did, his entry point would probably be a historically bad job -- and historically bad jobs typically lead to historically bad results.
Plus, eventually, pink slips.
So I'm compelled to congratulate Pearl on winning his 214th game at Auburn on Tuesday, making him the winningest coach in program history. That's an amazing accomplishment, all things considered. And, as chance would have it, the record-setting victory, an 87-82 win at Texas, came on the same night No. 1 Tennessee took its first loss, a 73-43 beatdown at Florida. So -- drumroll, please -- immediately following Pearl's record-setting victory, his Tigers have been moved to No. 1 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
Tennessee is down to No. 7.
The biggest advancer in the Top 25 And 1 is Michigan, which won 94-75 at UCLA on Tuesday. On the strength of that victory, I pushed the Wolverines to No. 19, which caused Gonzaga and Houston to be pushed down one spot each, no fault of their own.
West Virginia has been removed from the Top 25 And 1 after its loss to Arizona. Georgia has entered the Top 25 And 1 after its win over Kentucky. It was a fun Tuesday night filled with things worth discussing. So, please join us on Wednesday morning's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, where we'll spend an hour discussing them.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 87-82 win at Texas. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at South Carolina.
|1
|14-1
|2
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 82-59 win over Utah. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Texas Tech.
|1
|13-1
|3
Duke
|Cooper Flagg finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 76-47 win over Pitt. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Notre Dame.
|1
|13-2
|4
Florida
|Alijah Martin finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 73-43 win over Tennessee. The Gators' next game is Saturday at Arkansas.
|4
|14-1
|5
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 22 points and 10 assists in Saturday's 107-79 win over Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at South Carolina.
|--
|12-2
|6
Marquette
|Chase Ross finished with 27 points and six steals in Tuesday's 74-66 win over Georgetown. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday at DePaul.
|--
|14-2
|7
Tennessee
|Chaz Lanier was 3-of-16 from the field in Tuesday's 73-43 loss at Florida. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Texas.
|6
|14-1
|8
Miss. St.
|RJ Melendez finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 76-64 win at Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday against Kentucky.
|2
|14-1
|9
Michigan St.
|Szymon Zapala finished with 15 points and two blocks in Friday's 69-62 win at Ohio State. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against Washington.
|--
|12-2
|10
Kentucky
|Otega Oweh was 3-of-13 from the field in Tuesday's 82-69 loss at Georgia. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Mississippi State.
|3
|12-3
|11
Illinois
|Kasparas Jakucionis finished with 18 points and six assists in Sunday's 81-77 win at Washington. The Illini's next game is Wednesday against Penn State.
|--
|11-3
|12
Texas A&M
|Zhuric Phelps finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 80-60 win over Texas. The Aggies' next game is Wednesday at Oklahoma.
|--
|12-2
|13
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 27 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 99-48 win at UCF. The Jayhawks' next game is Wednesday against Arizona State.
|--
|10-3
|14
Oregon
|Jackson Shelstad finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 83-79 win over Maryland. The Ducks' next game is Thursday at Ohio State.
|1
|13-2
|15
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 22 points and seven assists in Sunday's 79-61 win over Northwestern. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday at Rutgers.
|1
|11-4
|16
Memphis
|PJ Haggerty finished with 27 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 68-64 win over North Texas. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against East Carolina.
|1
|12-3
|17
UConn
|Hassan Diarra finished with 19 points and eight assists in Sunday's 87-84 win over Providence. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Villanova.
|1
|12-3
|18
Ole Miss
|Jaemyn Brakefield finished with 15 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 63-51 win over Georgia. The Rebels' next game is Wednesday at Arkansas.
|1
|12-2
|19
Michigan
|Vladislav Goldin finished with 36 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 94-75 win at UCLA. The Wolverines' next game is Sunday against Washington.
|6
|12-3
|20
UCLA
|Dylan Andrews was 1-of-7 from the field in Tuesday's 94-75 loss to Michigan. The Bruins' next game is Friday at Maryland.
|6
|11-4
|21
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 27 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 96-68 win at Loyola Marymount. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against San Diego.
|1
|12-4
|22
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 14 points and three steals in Monday's 65-46 win over TCU. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Kansas State.
|1
|11-3
|23
Utah St.
|Mason Falslev finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 85-78 win at San Jose State. The Aggies' next game is Saturday against Boise State.
|--
|15-1
|24
Oklahoma
|Jeremiah Fears was 5-of-15 from the field in Saturday's 107-79 loss at Alabama. The Sooners' next game is Wednesday against Texas A&M.
|--
|13-1
|25
Georgia
|Asa Newell finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 82-69 win over Kentucky. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma.
|NR
|13-2
|26
Wisconsin
|John Blackwell finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Monday's 75-63 win at Rutgers. The Badgers' next game is Friday against Minnesota.
|--
|12-3