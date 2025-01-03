Not every day of every season delivers something we've never seen — but Thursday somehow did.

Final score: Illinois 109, Oregon 77.

Given that Oregon is ranked ninth in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, and given that the game was played inside Matthew Knight Arena, Illinois on Thursday became the first team to ever win a road contest over an opponent ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll by at least 32 points. It was a beatdown, especially in the second half, when the Illini outscored the Ducks 64-39 en route to recording their third Quadrant 1 victory of the season and moving to No. 12 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Oregon is down to No. 15.

As I mentioned on Friday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, the idea that Brad Underwood has a Big Ten contender one year after losing eight of his top nine scorers is pretty incredible — even more so considering his top three scorers, right now, are all in their first years of college basketball. If you're wondering why Illinois was unranked in the preseason, that's probably why — because the Illini lost a bunch and projected to be reliant on young players in a time when that formula doesn't always work.

But it's clearly working at Illinois.

The Illini will take a three-game winning streak into Sunday's contest at Washington, a place where Maryland lost 75-69 late Thursday. Because of that result, I've removed Maryland from the Top 25 And 1 and replaced the Terrapins with Utah State, which means that former Utah State coach Danny Sprinkle, now in his first year at Washington, is directly responsible for getting the Aggies into Friday's Top 25 And 1.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 5 Illinois 4 Oregon Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Tennessee Chaz Lanier finished with 24 points and two assists in Tuesday's 67-52 win over Norfolk State. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Arkansas. -- 13-0 2 Auburn Johni Broome finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's 87-58 win over Monmouth. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Missouri. -- 12-1 3 Iowa St. Curtis Jones finished with 20 points and three rebounds in Monday's 79-69 win at Colorado. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Baylor. -- 11-1 4 Duke Cooper Flagg finished with 24 points and six assists in Tuesday's 88-65 win over Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at SMU. -- 11-2 5 Alabama Labaron Philon finished with 21 points and six assists in Sunday's 105-82 win over South Dakota State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Oklahoma. -- 11-2 6 Florida Alijah Martin finished with 18 points and four steals in Sunday's 85-45 win over Stetson. The Gators' next game is Saturday at Kentucky. -- 13-0 7 Marquette Kam Jones finished with 18 points and 10 assists in Tuesday's 78-50 win at Providence. The Golden Eagles' next game is Friday against Creighton. -- 12-2 8 Kentucky Andrew Carr finished with 14 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 88-54 win over Brown. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Florida. -- 11-2 9 Michigan St. Jaden Akins finished with 18 points and two rebounds in Monday's 80-62 win over Western Michigan. The Spartans' next game is Friday at Ohio State. -- 11-2 10 UCLA Eric Dailey finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 65-62 win over Gonzaga. The Bruins' next game is Saturday at Nebraska. -- 11-2 11 Miss. St. Josh Hubbard finished with 16 points and two assists in Monday's 87-73 win over Bethune-Cookman. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday against South Carolina. 1 12-1 12 Illinois Tre White finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 109-77 win at Oregon. The Illini's next game is Sunday at Washington. 5 10-3 13 Texas A&M Wade Taylor IV finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 92-54 win over Abilene Christian. The Aggies' next game is Saturday against Texas. -- 11-2 14 Kansas KJ Adams was 1 of 5 from the field in Tuesday's 62-61 loss to West Virginia. The Jayhawks' next game is Sunday at UCF. -- 9-3 15 Oregon Jadrian Tracey was 1-of-5 from the field in Thursday's 109-77 loss to Illinois. The Ducks' next game is Sunday against Maryland. 4 12-2 16 Purdue Braden Smith finished with 20 points and 10 assists in Thursday's 81-61 at Minnesota. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday against Northwestern. -- 10-4 17 Memphis Tyrese Hunter finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Thursday's 90-62 win at Florida Atlantic. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against North Texas. 1 11-3 18 UConn Solo Ball finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 81-68 win at DePaul. The Huskies' next game is Sunday against Providence. 1 11-3 19 Ole Miss Dre Davis was 1-of-5 from the field in Saturday's 87-70 loss at Memphis. The Rebels' next game is Saturday against Georgia. 1 11-2 20 Gonzaga Nolan Hickman finished with 13 points and two rebounds in Thursday's 81-50 win over Portland. The Zags' next game is Saturday at Loyola Marymount. 1 11-4 21 Houston J'Wan Roberts finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's 60-47 win at Oklahoma State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against BYU. 1 9-3 22 Oklahoma Jalon Moore finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 89-67 win over Prairie View. The Sooners' next game is Saturday at Alabama. 1 13-0 23 West Virginia Eduardo Andre finished with 15 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 62-61 win at Kansas. The Mountaineers' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State. 1 10-2 24 Georgia RJ Godfrey finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 79-72 win over South Carolina State. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday at Ole Miss. 1 12-1 25 Baylor VJ Edgecombe finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 81-56 win over Utah. The Bears' next game is Saturday at Iowa State. 1 9-3 26 Utah St. Ian Martinez finished with 17 points and three assists in Tuesday's 69-64 win at Nevada. The Aggies' next game is Saturday against Fresno State. NR 13-1

In: Utah State

Out: Maryland