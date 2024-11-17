Indiana still hasn't played a quality opponent and won't until next week's Battle 4 Atlantis. So if you're not yet impressed, I understand. Regardless, it's worth pointing out that the Hoosiers are off to a 3-0 start with all three victories coming by at least 16 points — and what they did in the transfer portal is looking like money well spent.
"That was the whole emphasis this summer — get perimeter guys who could come in and play," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said following Saturday's 87-71 win over South Carolina in which those perimeter guys IU targeted in the portal generally performed at a high level.
Myles Rice, a 6-foot-3 transfer from Washington State, had a game-high 23 points on 10 shots. Kanaan Carlyle, a 6-3 transfer from Stanford, added 12 points on five shots, one of which wasn't even really a shot.
OOP'd IT FOR THREE! 😅 🔥 This shot worked out for @kanaancarlyle15 and @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/JJwhyuHyJs— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 16, 2024
Both Rice and Carlyle were important pieces on Pac-12 teams last season, as was Oumar Ballo, a 7-foot transfer from Arizona. Now all three are starting for Indiana alongside returning Hoosiers Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako. It's a strong starting lineup that combined to shoot 7-of-13 from 3-point range against South Carolina, which was an encouraging performance given that perimeter shooting was considered an area of concern heading into this season.
Again, the competition has been subpar, and it's obviously still early, but, for what it's worth, the Hoosiers are shooting a very respectable 39.2% from 3-point range through three contests.
Do they shoot a lot of them?
By modern standards, no. But six of the eight players who appeared against South Carolina did shoot at least one 3-pointer, and five of the six players who shot at least one made at least one. That doesn't make the Hoosiers the Celtics, of course. But considering how big of an issue 3-point shooting was for Indiana last season, it's interesting that it's been more of a strength than a weakness so far this season.
Indiana remains No. 14 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Kansas is No. 1 for the 14th consecutive day to start this season following Saturday's 78-57 win over Oakland. Next up for the Hoosiers is Thursday's game with UNC Greensboro. After that, it's off to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis, where Indiana will open with Louisville and play either Gonzaga or West Virginia the following day. Arizona, Davidson, Providence and Oklahoma make up the other side of the eight-team bracket.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Kansas
|AJ Storr finished with 16 points and three assists in Saturday's 78-57 win over Oakland. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against UNC Wilmington.
|--
|4-0
|2
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's 79-56 win over Kent State. The Tigers' next game is Monday against North Alabama.
|--
|3-0
|3
N. Carolina
|Elliot Cadeau finished with 18 points and eight assists in Friday's 107-55 win over American. The Tar Heels' next game is Friday at Hawaii.
|--
|2-1
|4
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 17 points and two assists in Wednesday's 90-49 win over Le Moyne. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday against Texas A&M Commerce.
|--
|3-0
|5
Iowa St.
|Curtis Jones finished with 20 points and five assists in Monday's 82-56 win over Kansas City. The Cyclones' next game is Monday against IU Indy.
|--
|2-0
|6
Gonzaga
|Khalif Battle finished with 21 points and three steals in Friday's 113-54 win over UMass Lowell. The Zags' next game is Monday at San Diego State.
|--
|3-0
|7
Houston
|Milos Uzan finished with 13 points and five assists in Wednesday's 91-45 win over Louisiana. The Cougars' next game is Nov. 22 against Hofstra.
|--
|2-1
|8
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 26 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 87-78 win over Alabama. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at Marquette.
|--
|4-0
|9
Alabama
|Mark Sears missed 10 of the 15 shots he took in Friday's 87-78 loss at Purdue. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Illinois.
|--
|3-1
|10
Tennessee
|Igor Milicic Jr. finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 92-57 win over Montana. The Vols' next game is Sunday against Austin Peay.
|--
|3-0
|11
Kentucky
|Andrew Carr finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 77-72 win over Duke. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Lipscomb.
|--
|3-0
|12
Duke
|Tyrese Proctor finished with 15 points and two assists in Saturday's 86-35 win over Wofford. The Blue Devils' next game is Friday at Arizona.
|--
|3-1
|13
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 28 points and four rebounds in Friday's 78-74 win at Maryland. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday against Purdue.
|--
|4-0
|14
Indiana
|Myles Rice finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 87-71 wn over South Carolina. The Hoosiers' next game is Thursday against UNC Greensboro.
|--
|3-0
|15
Baylor
|Jayden Nunn finished with 19 points and four assists in Tuesday's 104-67 win over Sam Houston. The Bears' next game is Sunday against Tarleton State.
|--
|2-1
|16
Arkansas
|Adou Thiero finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 65-49 win over Troy. The Razorbacks' next game is Monday against Pacific.
|--
|2-1
|17
Wisconsin
|John Tonje finished with 41 points and six rebounds in Friday's 103-88 win over Arizona. The Badgers' next game is Monday against UT Rio Grande Valley.
|--
|4-0
|18
Arizona
|Caleb Love missed 11 of the 13 shots he took in Friday's 103-88 loss at Wisconsin. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Duke.
|--
|2-1
|19
Texas A&M
|Zhuric Phelps finished with 14 points and four rebounds in Friday's 78-64 win over Ohio State. The Aggies' next game is Wednesday against Southern.
|--
|3-1
|20
Ohio St.
|Aaron Bradshaw missed seven of the 10 shots he took in Friday's 78-64 loss at Texas A&M. The Buckeyes' next game is Tuesday against Evansville.
|--
|2-1
|21
Texas
|Arthur Kaluma finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 89-43 win over Mississippi Valley State. The Longhorns' next game is Thursday against Syracuse.
|--
|3-1
|22
Creighton
|Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 79-56 win over Kansas City. The Bluejays' next game is Friday against Nebraska.
|--
|4-0
|23
Florida
|Walter Clayton Jr. finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Friday's 87-74 win at Florida State. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Florida A&M.
|--
|4-0
|24
Rutgers
|Dylan Harper finished with 20 points and six assists in Friday's 98-81 win over Monmouth. The Scarlet Knights' next game is Wednesday against Merrimack.
|--
|3-0
|25
Cincinnati
|Jizzle James finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Friday's 86-49 win over Nichols. The Bearcats' next game is Tuesday at Northern Kentucky.
|--
|3-0
|26
Ole Miss
|Jaylem Murray finished with 16 points and six assists in Saturday's 84-69 win over Colorado State. The Rebels' next game is Thursday against Oral Roberts.
|--
|4-0