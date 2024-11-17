Indiana still hasn't played a quality opponent and won't until next week's Battle 4 Atlantis. So if you're not yet impressed, I understand. Regardless, it's worth pointing out that the Hoosiers are off to a 3-0 start with all three victories coming by at least 16 points — and what they did in the transfer portal is looking like money well spent.

"That was the whole emphasis this summer — get perimeter guys who could come in and play," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said following Saturday's 87-71 win over South Carolina in which those perimeter guys IU targeted in the portal generally performed at a high level.

Myles Rice, a 6-foot-3 transfer from Washington State, had a game-high 23 points on 10 shots. Kanaan Carlyle, a 6-3 transfer from Stanford, added 12 points on five shots, one of which wasn't even really a shot.

Both Rice and Carlyle were important pieces on Pac-12 teams last season, as was Oumar Ballo, a 7-foot transfer from Arizona. Now all three are starting for Indiana alongside returning Hoosiers Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako. It's a strong starting lineup that combined to shoot 7-of-13 from 3-point range against South Carolina, which was an encouraging performance given that perimeter shooting was considered an area of concern heading into this season.

Again, the competition has been subpar, and it's obviously still early, but, for what it's worth, the Hoosiers are shooting a very respectable 39.2% from 3-point range through three contests.

Do they shoot a lot of them?

By modern standards, no. But six of the eight players who appeared against South Carolina did shoot at least one 3-pointer, and five of the six players who shot at least one made at least one. That doesn't make the Hoosiers the Celtics, of course. But considering how big of an issue 3-point shooting was for Indiana last season, it's interesting that it's been more of a strength than a weakness so far this season.

Indiana remains No. 14 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Kansas is No. 1 for the 14th consecutive day to start this season following Saturday's 78-57 win over Oakland. Next up for the Hoosiers is Thursday's game with UNC Greensboro. After that, it's off to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis, where Indiana will open with Louisville and play either Gonzaga or West Virginia the following day. Arizona, Davidson, Providence and Oklahoma make up the other side of the eight-team bracket.

