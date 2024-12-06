Another night, another ranked team got spanked on the road. It happened twice Tuesday, five more times Wednesday — and to the reigning national runners-up on Thursday.
Final score: Penn State 81, Purdue 70.
The game was way more lopsided than that margin suggests. Penn State led by double-digits 12 minutes in, by 16 points at halftime and by 27 with 11:04 remaining. By then, the uncertainty was over — point being it didn't matter that the Boilermakers closed on a 34-18 run. They still lost by 11 while turning the ball over 24 times.
Trey Kaufman-Renn (7), Fletcher Loyer (5) and Braden Smith (3) combined for 15 of the turnovers.
"When it's that many turnovers, and your top three players have 15, you're always gonna look at it from your perspective -- and then I think I'd be remiss if I didn't start it off by giving [Penn State] credit because I thought they were really good," said Purdue coach Matt Painter. "I thought [Penn State's] Ace Baldwin did a really good job of trying to disrupt Braden and push him out and do other things. … I thought they did a fantastic job. Give them all the credit in the world. I thought we did a poor job of handling it, and as the head coach I didn't have them ready to play."
Purdue is down to No. 12 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Boilermakers will return home this weekend to play Maryland, which is No. 16 in the Top 25 And 1. That game is scheduled to tip Sunday at noon ET inside Mackey Arena, where Purdue has won 22 straight contests.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Tennessee
|Chaz Lanier finished with 26 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 96-70 win over Syracuse. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Miami.
|--
|8-0
|2
Auburn
|Denver Jones was 0 of 4 from the field in Wednesday's 84-78 loss at Duke. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against Richmond.
|--
|7-1
|3
Iowa St.
|Keshon Gilbert finished with 24 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 81-70 win over Marquette. The Cyclones' next game is Sunday against Jackson State.
|--
|6-1
|4
Marquette
|David Joplin was 3-of-12 from the field in Wednesday's 81-70 loss at Iowa State. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday against Wisconsin.
|--
|8-1
|5
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson was held to four points in Wedesday's 76-63 loss at Creighton. The Jayhawks' next game is Sunday at Missouri.
|1
|7-1
|6
Kentucky
|Andrew Carr was 1 of 7 from the field in Tuesday's 70-66 loss at Clemson. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Gonzaga.
|1
|7-1
|7
Duke
|Cooper Flagg finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 84-78 win over Auburn. The Blue Devils' next game is Sunday at Louisville.
|1
|6-2
|8
Gonzaga
|Ben Gregg finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 90-65 win over Davidson. The Zags' next game is Saturday against Kentucky.
|1
|7-1
|9
Oregon
|Jackson Shelstad finished with 24 points and two rebounds in Wednesday's 68-60 win at USC. The Ducks' next game is Sunday against UCLA.
|1
|9-0
|10
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 20 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 94-79 win at North Carolina. The Crimson Tide's next game is Dec. 14 against Creighton.
|1
|7-2
|11
Memphis
|PG Haggerty finished with 23 points and six assists in Wednesday's 81-71 win over Louisiana Tech. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against Arkansas State.
|1
|7-1
|12
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer scored 15 points, but was 3 of 10 from the field in Purdue's 81-70 loss to Penn State on Thursday. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday at home vs. Maryland.
|7
|7-2
|13
Michigan St.
|Coen Carr finished with 12 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 90-72 win over Minnesota. The Spartans' next game is Saturday against Nebraska.
|--
|7-2
|14
Illinois
|Kasparas Jakucionis finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 90-77 win over Arkansas. The Illini's next game is Friday at Northwestern.
|--
|6-1
|15
Ole Miss
|Dre Davis finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 86-63 win at Louisville. The Rebels' next game is Saturday against Lindenwood.
|--
|7-1
|16
Maryland
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie finished with 23 points and four assists in Wednesday's 83-59 win over Ohio State. The Terrapins' next game is Sunday at Purdue.
|--
|8-1
|17
Michigan
|Vladislav Goldin finished with 24 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 67-64 win at Wisconsin. The Wolverines' next game is Saturday against Iowa.
|--
|7-1
|18
Wisconsin
|Max Klesmit was 3 of 14 from the field in Tuesday's 67-64 loss to Michigan. The Badgers' next game is Saturday at Marquette.
|--
|8-1
|19
Florida
|Will Richard finished with 27 points and four assists in Wednesday's 87-69 win over Virginia. The Gators' next game is Dec. 14 against Arizona State.
|--
|9-0
|20
Miss. St.
|Michael Nwoko finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 90-57 win over Pitt. The Bulldogs' next game is Sunday against Prairie View A&M.
|--
|7-1
|21
Texas
|Tre Johnson finished with 18 points and two rebounds in Wednesday's 63-59 win at NC State. The Longhorns' next game is Sunday against UConn.
|--
|7-1
|22
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis was 7-of-24 from the field in Wednesday's 94-79 loss to Alabama. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Georgia Tech.
|--
|4-4
|23
Dayton
|Enoch Cheeks finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 77-69 win over Western Michigan. The Flyers' next game is Saturday against Lehigh.
|--
|7-2
|24
San Diego St.
|Magoon Gwath finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 84-62 win at Fresno State. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday against San Diego.
|--
|5-2
|25
Houston
|Joseph Tugler was 1 of 6 from the field in Saturday's 73-70 overtime loss to San Diego State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Butler.
|--
|4-3
|26
Oklahoma
|Jeremiah Fears finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 76-61 win over Georgia Tech. The Sooners' next game is Saturday against Alcorn State.
|--
|8-0