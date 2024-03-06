Duke's top-ranked 2024 recruiting class got a massive addition Tuesday when 7-foot-1 center Khaman Maluach committed to the Blue Devils. The South Sudanese prospect plays for NBA Academy Africa. He is the No. 1 center and the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.

Maluach didn't pick up basketball until his teenage years but has been a quick study, drawing attention in the international pipeline with his combined size and athleticism. Maluach also visited Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA and considered the G League Ignite program before committing to the Blue Devils.

"His size, length and energy are all outstanding while also possessing a tremendous amount of skill, able to step out and make shots from three, score on the block, catch lobs, switch on defense and of course, block shots," 247Sports national basketball analyst Travis Branham wrote.

With Duke star center Kyle Filipowski projected as a potential lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft thanks to a strong sophomore campaign, the Blue Devils will likely need reinforcements in their front court. Backup post Ryan Young, who averages 11.6 minutes per game, is also running out of eligibility at the end of the year.

Maluach and fellow Class of 2024 commitment Patrick Ngongba II will help bolster the Blue Devils down low. Duke is now up to six total commitments in the class following Maluach's pledge. Included is No. 1 overall prospect Cooper Flagg as second-year coach Jon Scheyer continues to show a deft touch on the recruiting trail after succeeding the legendary Mike Krzyzewski. Duke's 2024 class could go down as the highest-rated of the 247Sports era, depending on how the cycle concludes.