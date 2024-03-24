The No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils hope to avoid a second straight second-round exit when they meet the No. 12 seed James Madison Dukes in a South Region matchup of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Duke (25-8), who lost to Tennessee last year, has not failed to reach the Sweet 16 in back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances since 2007-08. The Blue Devils began March Madness with a 64-47 triumph over Vermont on Friday, while James Madison (32-3) extended the longest active winning streak in Division I with a 72-61 upset victory against No. 5 seed Wisconsin.

Duke vs. James Madison spread: Blue Devils -7.5

Duke vs. James Madison over/under: 148 points

Duke vs. James Madison money line: Blue Devils -298, Dukes +238

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 19-11-1 against the spread as favorites this season



JMU: The Dukes are 19-14-1 ATS overall in 2023-24



Why Duke can cover

The Blue Devils led the Catamounts 34-29 at halftime but clamped down defensively over the final 20 minutes, allowing just 18 points - the fewest scored by an opponent in the second half this season. The 47 total points by Vermont were the fewest given up by Duke in an NCAA Tournament game since the Blue Devils routed Hampton 87-45 in the 2011 opener. The Blue Devils have held 28 of their last 33 opponents below their respective scoring average this season.

Freshman guard Jared McCain and sophomore forward Mark Mitchell shared the team lead with 15 points apiece on Friday, with the former grabbing six rebounds and the latter finishing with five boards. Senior guard Jeremy Roach finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists, while sophomore guard Tyrese Proctor drained a trio of shots from beyond the arc en route to 13 points. Sophomore center Kyle Filipowski, who leads Duke with an average of 16.7 points per game, scored a career-low three in the victory but pulled down 12 rebounds and added four assists, three blocks and two steals.

Why James Madison can cover

The Dukes never trailed against Wisconsin as they recorded their first NCAA Tournament victory since beating Long Island University in the First Four in 2013. The club has advanced to the Round of 32 for the first time since 1983, when it suffered a 68-49 loss against Michael Jordan and North Carolina. Junior guard Terrence Edwards Jr. scored a team-high 14 points on Friday for the Dukes, who own the longest active winning streak in Division I.

The first-round triumph over the Badgers was the 32nd of the season for James Madison, which is tied with Connecticut for most in the nation. Senior forwards T.J. Bickerstaff and Julien Wooden each recorded 12 points in the win, with the former leading the team with nine rebounds. Senior guard Michael Green III also scored in double figures as he came off the bench to nail a pair of 3-pointers and finish with 11 points.

