The eighth-ranked Duke Blue Devils will look to continue their winning ways when they go on the road to face the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes in a key ACC matchup on Wednesday. The Blue Devils (20-5, 11-3 ACC), who are just one-half game out of first place in the conference, will look to extend their winning streak to five games. They are also hoping to snap a two-game losing streak to Miami at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. The Hurricanes (15-11, 6-9 ACC), who have dropped four in a row, are 1-2 against ranked opponents this season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Duke leads the all-time series 25-10, including a 9-7 edge in games played at the Watsco Center. The Blue Devils are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Miami odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 150. Before making any Miami vs. Duke picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Miami and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Miami vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Miami spread: Duke -5.5

Duke vs. Miami over/under: 150 points

Duke vs. Miami money line: Duke -249, Miami +202

DUKE: The Blue Devils have hit the game total under in 9 of their last 13 away games (+4.60 units)

MIA: The Hurricanes have hit the team total under in 13 of their last 22 games at home (+2.70 units)

Why Duke can cover

Sophomore center Kyle Filipowski continues to lead the Blue Devils' offense, and is coming off an eight-point and eight-rebound effort in the win over Florida State on Saturday. The preseason Associated Press All-American is 32 points away from becoming the 69th Blue Devil to score 1,000 career points. For the season, he is averaging 17 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals in 30.2 minutes. He has started all 25 games.

Senior guard Jeremy Roach is coming off a 17-point, two-rebound and four-assist effort in 36 minutes against the Seminoles. In 22 games, including 21 starts, Roach is averaging 14 points, 3.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game. He is on the preseason watch list for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. He is fourth in the ACC and 39th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.71 with 76 assists and 28 turnovers.

Why Miami can cover

Junior forward Norchad Omier has continued his strong play of late, scoring 20 points and grabbing six rebounds in the loss to Boston College. In the three games prior to that, he registered double-doubles, including an 18-point and 12-rebound performance in a 77-60 loss at Clemson on Feb. 14. He scored 20 points and grabbed 11 boards in a 75-72 loss to third-ranked North Carolina on Feb. 10. In 25 games, all starts, Omier is averaging 17.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 assists.

Junior guard Matthew Cleveland is coming off a 20-point and three-rebound performance in the loss at Boston College. He has posted five double-doubles on the year, including a 15-point and 13-rebound effort in an 82-74 win over Virginia Tech on Feb. 3. He is in his first season with the Hurricanes after spending his first two years at Florida State. In 24 games, all starts, he is averaging 14 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.4 minutes of action.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 152 combined points.

