After weeks of waiting, Texas Tech finally has its next head coach: North Texas' Grant McCasland.

The Red Raiders will be hiring McCasland on a six-year contract worth $18 million, sources told CBS Sports. McCasland's Mean Green won the NIT championship Thursday in Las Vegas with a 68-61 win vs. Conference USA brethren UAB.

Texas Tech negotiated with McCasland in recent weeks; an official announcement from Texas Tech and North Texas is expected on Friday.

Texas Tech closing means that every high-major job is now accounted for, and more than 50 schools in total have had turnover in this year's coaching carousel.

McCasland spent the past six seasons at UNT, going 135-65, including a 2021 NCAA Tournament appearance that included a first-round upset over No. 4 Purdue. McCasland previously coached at D-II Midwestern State and one season at Arkansas State. He also spent time as an assistant at Baylor under Scott Drew. McCasland will replace Mark Adams, who resigned amid controversy after two seasons with the Red Raiders.

With McCasland taking the TTU job, North Texas will be promoting associate head coach Ross Hodge to take McCasland's place, sources told CBS Sports. Hodge will be signing a five-year deal that will be formalized by UNT's board in the coming days. In recent years, Hodge's reputation has skyrocketed as a defensive mastermind; he's turned down multiple offers from high-major programs, instead opting to continue building out a defensive stalwart with the Mean Green.