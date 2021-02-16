A perennial power fell from this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings in an otherwise quiet week of hardwood action. Nine-time national champion Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) slipped outside the rankings after a pair of losses at the Heartland Hoops Classic dropped the Warriors to 14-8 on the year.

The Warriors fell 80-76 to No. 16 Millard North (Omaha, Neb.), this week's biggest climber. Oak Hill's other loss came against No. 3 Sunrise Christian Academy, which also picked up a big win over No. 19 Bellevue West 75-68.

South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, Texas) was the lone newcomer to the rankings as the top 15 remained unchanged.

No. 5 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) pulled out a thrilling 109-107 overtime victory over No. 20 Paul VI (Chantilly, Ca.) in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference showdown. The high-scoring affair was arguably the most exciting game of the 2020-21 high school basketball season as the Stags backed up an 89-77 victory a week earlier.

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Basketball Rankings

1. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

Record: 20-1 | Last week: 1

The Eagles are set for a March 12 showdown against No. 3 Sunrise Christian Academy in what's expected to be their final game before GEICO Nationals. The two have split a pair of games as the Buffaloes broke Montverde's 44-game win streak earlier this month.

2. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 20-1 | Last week: 2

Handled No. 16 Prolific Prep for the second time this season, winning 68-55 behind 25 points, six assists and six rebounds from Creighton pledge TyTy Washington.

3. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.)

Record: 19-2 | Last week: 3

The Buffaloes are 8-2 record against MaxPreps Top 25 teams this season after a pair of quality weekend victories.

4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 20-2 | Last week: 4

Closed out regular-season play with an impressive 81-50 win over The Rock behind four-star junior Jett Howard's game-high 23 points.

5. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)

Record: 9-0 | Last week: 5

Balanced offensive effort saw four starters score 20 or more points as Connecticut pledge Jordan Hawkins (29), Elijah Hawkins (22), Rodney Rice Jr. (20) and Tyrell Ward (20) led the way.

6. Camden (N.J.)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: 6

Top-ranked sophomore prospect D.J. Wagner is off to a strong start this season, averaging 22 points for the unbeaten Panthers.

7. Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: 7

Unbeaten Philadelphia Catholic League foe Roman Catholic (Philadelphia) is up next on Wednesday.

8. Waxahachie (Texas)

Record: 16-2 | Last week: 8

Closed out regular-season play with an 80-51 win over DeSoto following a three-week virus-related layoff.

9. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 20-1 | Last week: 9

The Panthers were favorites to repeat as UIL Class 6A state champions last season before postseason play was canceled prior to the state semifinals. This year's group has a strong chance to defend its 2018-19 state crown, entering postseason play with four starters averaging 14 or more points per game.

10. Milton (Ga.)

Record: 23-2 | Last week: 10

On a quest for their first state crown since 2012, the Eagles rattled off 21 consecutive wins to close out regular season play.

11. Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Record: 8-1 | Last week: 11

Defeated Stewartville (Minn.) 87-73 Monday in a nationally televised contest. Top-ranked senior Chet Holmgren stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists, four blocks and three steals.

12. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah)

Record: 18-6 | Last week: 12

In a strong position to earn a third invite to GEICO Nationals in the past four seasons (not including canceled event in 2019-20).

13. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.)

Record: 0-0 | Last week: 13

Regular season play should begin Feb. 26 against Portledge (Locust Valley).

14. Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

Record: 21-0 | Last week: 14

Friday action against Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) closes out the regular season. Junior guard Fletcher Loyerhas has impressed, averaging 24.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

15. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Record: 26-3 | Last week: 15

The Crew was led by 6-foot-11 Oregon commit Nathan Bittle's 17 points and seven rebounds in the loss to AZ Compass Prep.

16. Millard North (Omaha, Neb.)

Record: 21-1 | Last week: 24

Beating powerhouse Oak Hill Academy bolsters the Mustangs national resume as Hunter Sallis finished with 32 points and five rebounds while Saint Thomas chipped in 29 points, eight rebounds, six rebounds and four steals.

17. Christian Brothers (Memphis, Tenn.)

Record: 17-0 | Last week: 17

After 11 losses in 2019-20, the Purple Wave closed out an unbeaten regular season with a 59-46 triumph over St. Benedict at Auburndale (Cordova).

18. Pace Academy (Atlanta)

Record: 21-1 | Last week: 18

An opening-night loss to Sandy Creek (Tyrone) was followed by 21 straight wins as Florida State signee Matthew Cleveland was the catalyst, averaging 23.4 points and 10.6 rebounds.

19. Bellevue West (Bellevue, Neb.)

Record: 20-2 | Last week: 22

University of Nebraska Omaha pledge Frankie Fidler finished with a team-high 20 points in the seven-point loss to Sunrise Christian Academy as the Thunderbirds proved their ability to compete with the nation's best.

20. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)

Record: 6-3 | Last week: 19

Five-star senior prospect Trevor Keels went off for 41 points and 8 rebounds in the DeMatha loss.

21. Simeon (Chicago)

Record: 0-0 | Last week: 20

Begin their 2020-21 campaign Thursday against Morgan Park.

22. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Record: 20-3 | Last week: 21

Tuesday's regular-season finale is against Newton (Covington), a team the Rams beat 61-43 last month.

23. Orlando Christian Prep (Orlando, Fla.)

Record: 20-0 | Last week: 23

The Warriors captured the District 11 Class 2A championship with a 55-31 victory over City of Life Christian Academy (Kissimmee). State tournament play starts Thursday with Covenant Christian (Palm Bay).

24. Richardson (Texas)

Record: 21-1 | Last week: 25

The Eagles have reeled off 19 straight since a three-point loss on Dec. 4 to No. 8 Waxahachie, closing the regular season with a 73-44 victory over Lake Highlands (Dallas).

25. South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, Texas)

Record: 19-0 | Last week: NR

The fourth Texas 6A team in the rankings, the Warriors finished unbeaten regular season with a 51-46 win over Lamar (Arlington).