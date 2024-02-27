We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the No. 1 Houston Cougars and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Fertitta Center. Houston is 24-3 overall and 15-0 at home, while Cincinnati is 16-11 overall and 4-5 on the road. The Cougars are currently first in the Big 12 standings at 11-3 while the Bearcats are tied for 11th at 5-9.

Houston has won its last 10 head-to-head matchups with Cincinnati, who was previously an AAC rival. However, the Bearcats have covered the spread in two of their last three meetings. This time around, the Cougars are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Houston vs. Cincinnati odds and the over/under is 132.5 points. Before entering any Houston vs. Cincinnati picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2023-24 season on a 139-94 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,300 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-14 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Cincinnati vs. Houston. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Houston vs. Cincinnati spread: Houston -13.5

Houston vs. Cincinnati over/under: 132.5 points

Houston vs. Cincinnati money line: Houston -1097, Cincinnati +692

Houston vs. Cincinnati picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Houston

Houston extended its winning streak to five games against the Baylor Bears its last time out. The Cougars came out on top by a score of 82-76 on Saturday. Among those leading the charge was J'Wan Roberts, who scored 17 points while adding eight rebounds and six steals. Another player making a difference was L.J. Cryer, who scored 15 points with two steals.

With high-profile wins over Baylor and Iowa State in their last two outings, the Cougars are now up to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and Jerry Palm has them as a No. 1 seed in the South in his latest NCAA Tournament bracketology report. During its current five-game winning streak, Houston is winning the turnover battle 71-38 and Kelvin Sampson's squad will look to continue to apply pressure against Cincinnati.

What you need to know about Cincinnati

Meanwhile, the Bearcats lost to the TCU Horned Frogs on the road by a decisive 75-57 margin on Saturday. Day Day Thomas led Cincinnati with 13 points in the loss but the Bearcats were ultimately undone by 16 turnovers and a poor shooting night from the field.

Cincinnati shot 41.5% from the floor and has now had eight games where the team has shot less than 42% from the field during a 13-game stretch where the Bearcats have suffered nine losses. They're shooting just 30.1% from the 3-point line during conference play, which ranks last in the Big 12.

How to make Houston vs. Cincinnati picks

The model has simulated Houston vs. Cincinnati 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cincinnati vs. Houston, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 25-14 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks this season, and find out.