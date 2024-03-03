The Indiana Hoosiers (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) will try to record a season sweep of the Maryland Terrapins (15-14, 7-11) when they square off on Sunday afternoon. Indiana snapped a four-game losing streak with a 74-70 win over Wisconsin on Tuesday, despite entering that game as a 4.5-point underdog. Maryland has lost three of its last four games, including a 68-61 setback against Northwestern on Wednesday. The Hoosiers cruised to a 65-53 win over Maryland in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Dec. 1.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland. The latest Maryland vs. Indiana odds from SportsLine consensus list the Terrapins as 9-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 135.5.

For Maryland vs. Indiana, the model projects the Hoosiers to cover the spread as 9-point underdogs. Indiana has dominated this series in recent years, winning five of the last six meetings against Maryland. The Hoosiers are also 5-1 against the spread during that span.

Meanwhile, Maryland heads into this matchup having lost six of its last eight games, which makes covering such a large spread a difficult task. The Terrapins are also 4-8 in their last 12 meetings against an opponent from the Big Ten. Indiana secured a 65-53 win over Maryland the first time these two teams met this season, a big reason why SportsLine's model is projecting the Hoosiers to cover the spread in over 60% of simulations. Stream the game here.

