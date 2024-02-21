We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on Wednesday's college basketball schedule as the Indiana Hoosiers will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Indiana is 14-11 overall and 10-4 at home, while Nebraska is 18-8 overall and 1-7 on the road. The Cornhuskers won the last meeting, 86-70, on Jan. 3 which ended a seven-game win streak by the Hoosiers in the head-to-head series. Nebraska is 16-10 against the spread in the 2023-24 college basketball season, while Indiana is 11-13-1 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. The Cornhuskers are favored by 1 point in the latest Indiana vs. Nebraska odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 149.5 points. Before entering any Nebraska vs. Indiana picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 season on a 136-89 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-13 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Nebraska vs. Indiana. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Indiana vs. Nebraska:

Indiana vs. Nebraska spread: Indiana +1

Indiana vs. Nebraska over/under: 149.5 points

Indiana vs. Nebraska money line: Indiana: -108, Nebraska: -112

Indiana vs. Nebraska picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about Indiana

Neither the point spread nor the final result favored Indiana last Sunday as it fell to the Northwestern Wildcats 76-72. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Indiana in its matchups with the Wildcats: it's now lost four in a row. Indiana's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Kel'el Ware, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 16 rebounds, while Mackenzie Mgbako scored 20 points.

Those two were national top-10 recruits, but it's Malik Reneau who leads the team with 15.7 points per game on 56.1% shooting. His efficiency from the floor is often the key to success for the Hoosiers as they sport a 14-5 record when he shoots at least 46.7% from the field, compared to being winless in all six games when he's under that threshold. Indiana has played in 14 Big Ten games this season and it's covered in half of them. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about Nebraska

Meanwhile, everything went the Cornhuskers' way against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday as the Cornhuskers made off with a 68-49 win. Nebraska's victory was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Juwan Gary, who scored 13 points to go along with six rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Rienk Mast, who had 12 points and nine rebounds.

That was the ninth straight home win for Nebraska but it has struggled when venturing into opponent territory. The Cornhuskers have lost six straight road games, going 1-5 against the spread in those contests. Nebraska is 9-6 ATS in Big Ten play this season, including covering in four of its last five conference games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Indiana vs. Nebraska picks

The model has simulated Nebraska vs. Indiana 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Indiana vs. Nebraska, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nebraska vs. Indiana spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 25-13 roll on top-ranked college basketball spread picks.