John Beilein is staying at Michigan, will not go to the NBA after interviewing to coach the Pistons

Michigan fans can rejoice. Wolverines coach John Beilein tweeted Wednesday he was staying in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Beilein was reported to be one of three finalists for the Detroit Pistons job. But that possibility is no more, as the 65-year-old Beilein reaffirmed his commitment to Michigan.

I love the University of Michigan and I am excited about coaching our Men’s Basketball Team next season and in the years to come ! Let’s go hang some more banners at “THE GREATEST UNIVERSITY IN THE WORLD “#GoBlue — John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) June 6, 2018

With Beilein publicly removing his name from consideration, former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey emerges as an overwhelming favorite to get the Pistons gig. Ime Udoka was also reportedly among the finalists for consideration.

The Wolverines, which made the NCAA Tournament championship game in April, are ranked No. 21 in CBS Sports' Top 25 (and one) heading into the 2018-19 season. Michigan's made seven of the past eight NCAA Tournaments and made it to at least the Elite Eight in three of those years.

Beilein's built up a career worthy of Hall of Fame consideration at this point. He's won 724 games and made the NCAA Tournament 12 times, going at least once at every Division I school he's coached at (Canisius, Richmond, West Virginia and Michigan). The Wolverines have made the title game twice under Beilein: this year, and in 2013 against Louisville.

Beilein was named national coach of the year for 2017-18 by CBS Sports. Michigan got good news recently when Charles Matthews took his name out of NBA Draft consideration and decided to come back for his junior season. The 2018-19 campaign will be Beilein's 12th with the Wolverines, and based off the wording in the tweet above, it seems like he's set on finishing his career at Michigan.