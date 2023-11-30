The No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) will host the Liberty Flames (6-0) in a pivotal bout on Thursday evening. These two teams roll into this contest on fire. On Nov. 25, the Flames blew out Maryland Eastern-Shore, 99-62, to win their sixth game in a row. On the other side, FAU has won three straight contests. The Owls defeated Virginia Tech, 84-50, on Nov. 26.

Tipoff from Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, FL., is set for 6 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 1-1. The Owls are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Liberty vs. FAU odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 144.

It enters Week 4 of the 2023-24 season on a 94-61 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. It is also off to an 8-2 roll on top-rated spread picks this season.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for FAU vs. Liberty:

Liberty vs. FAU spread: Owls -7.5

Liberty vs. FAU over/under: 144 points

Liberty vs. FAU money line: Owls -345, Flames +268

FAU: Florida Atlantic has hit the 1H money line in 30 of its last 38 games

LIB: Liberty is 5-0 ATS in its last five games

Why Florida Atlantic can cover

Junior center Vladislav Goldin provides the Owls with a physical and strong force in the frontcourt. Goldin plays well in the low post due to his soft touch around the rim and long arms to defend the basket. The Russia native leads the team in points (14.7) and blocks (2.2) with 6.3 rebounds per game. In his last outing, Goldin finished with 14 points, four rebounds, and three blocks.

Junior Alijah Martin is an athletic guard who owns the range to knock down jumpers from beyond the arc. The Mississippi native logs 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. He's scored at least 13 points in three straight games. On Nov. 24 against Texas A&M, Martin totaled a season-high 25 points, seven rebounds, and made five 3-pointers.

Why Liberty can cover

Senior guard Kyle Rode is a smooth three-level scorer. Rode's range is superb and owns solid court vision to find his teammates. The Kentucky native averages 16.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and three assists per game. Additionally, he shoots 48% from 3-point land on 6.8 attempts. On Nov. 17 versus Wichita State, Rode dropped 31 points, four assists, and shot 7-of-12 from downtown.

Junior guard Brody Peebles uses his quickness and speed to get past defenders with ease. Peebles owns a reliable jumper on the perimeter, shooting 43% from 3-point land. The Alabama native is averaging 14.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He's finished with at least 15 points in three games this season. In his previous game, Peebles notched 15 points and three boards.

How to make FAU vs. Liberty picks

