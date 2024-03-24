The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles continue their quest for the second national championship in program history when they battle the 10th-seeded Colorado Buffaloes in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Marquette (26-9) won its only title in 1977 when it defeated North Carolina in the championship game. The Golden Eagles got off to a slow start in their first-round meeting with Western Kentucky but had a strong second half and posted an 87-69 victory. Colorado (26-10) followed a triumph over Boise State in the First Four with a 102-100 win against Florida on Friday.

Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. The Golden Eagles are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Marquette vs. Colorado odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 149. Before making any Colorado vs. Marquette picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Div. I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 148-106 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 29-19 (+810) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Marquette vs. Colorado and just locked in its March Madness predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Colorado vs. Marquette:

Marquette vs. Colorado spread: Golden Eagles -4.5

Marquette vs. Colorado over/under: 149 points

Marquette vs. Colorado money line: Golden Eagles -203, Buffaloes +167

MAR: The Golden Eagles are 17-9 against the spread as favorites this season



COL: The Buffaloes are 9-10 ATS in road or neutral-site games this campaign



Marquette vs. Colorado picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Marquette can cover

The Golden Eagles were down by seven points after 20 minutes on Friday but outscored the Hilltoppers 51-26 in the second half, with Kam Jones leading the charge. The junior guard finished with a game-high 28 points as he was 10-for-16 from the floor and made five 3-pointers. Jones leads the team with an average of 17.1 points per game and has failed to reach double figures in only three of his 34 outings this season.

Junior guard Stevie Mitchell scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half and junior forward David Joplin recorded 10 of his 13 after intermission. Joplin also pulled down 11 rebounds to register the first double-double of his career. Senior guard Tyler Kolek, who missed Marquette's previous six contests with an oblique injury, notched his seventh double-double of the season as he recorded 18 points and 11 assists. Kolek matched the school record for most assists in an NCAA Tournament game set in 2003 by Dwyane Wade. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Colorado can cover

All five starters scored in double figures for the Buffaloes on Friday, with KJ Simpson leading the way with 23 points. The junior guard, who tops Colorado with an average of 19.7 points, helped the team advance by hitting a jumper with two seconds remaining in the second half. Simpson scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds against Boise State on Wednesday in his NCAA Tournament debut for his third double-double of the season.

Senior center Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 10.6 points this season but has raised his game during March Madness. After recording 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting versus the Broncos in the First Four, Lampkin registered 21 points, six rebounds and five assists in Friday's victory. Senior forward Tristan da Silva has gone 14-for-21 from the field and 6-for-9 from beyond the arc in the first two games of the Tournament for Colorado, which shot 63% from the floor and 84.8% from the free-throw line against Florida as it posted its 10th win in 11 overall contests. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Marquette vs. Colorado picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 153 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can see the picks only at SportsLine.

So who wins Marquette vs. Colorado, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Colorado vs. Marquette spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 148-106 roll on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.