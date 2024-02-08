Teams that have stumbled of late meet in a key American Athletic Conference matchup on Thursday when the Memphis Tigers face the Temple Owls. The Tigers (16-6, 5-4 AAC), who snapped a four game losing streak on Saturday, are coming off a 65-63 win over Wichita State. The Owls (8-14, 1-8 AAC), who have lost seven straight and 11 of 13, were beaten 92-80 in overtime on Sunday at Tulane. Memphis is 5-3 on the road, while Temple is 4-5 on its home court.

Memphis vs. Temple spread: Memphis -6.5

Memphis vs. Temple over/under: 149.5 points

Memphis vs. Temple money line: Memphis -289, Temple +232

MEM: The Tigers are 0-5 ATS in their last five games

TEM: The Owls are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games against Memphis

Why Memphis can cover

Senior forward David Jones, who is in his first year with the program after spending last season at St. John's, has played in all 22 games, making 22 starts. He has been red hot of late, scoring 18 or more points in each of the last seven games. He registered a double-double in an 81-79 loss at Tulane on Jan. 21, when he scored 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. He has four double-doubles on the year. For the season, he is averaging 21.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, two steals and 1.6 assists.

Another senior transfer making his mark is guard Jahvon Quinerly. In 22 games, including 21 starts, the Alabama transfer is averaging 13.1 points, 4.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.1 minutes. He has one double-double on the year, a 23-point and 11-assist performance in a 112-86 win at Wichita State on Jan. 14. See which team to pick here.

Why Temple can cover

Junior guard Hysier Miller helps fuel the Owls' offense and has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last four games. In a 69-66 loss to Rice on Jan. 20, he poured in 24 points while dishing out seven assists. He had a season-high 29 points in a 78-73 loss to Columbia on Nov. 18. For the year, he is averaging 15.9 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 36.5 minutes of action.

Junior transfer Jordan Riley has also been heating up of late. The former Georgetown standout has played in 19 games at Temple, making 15 starts. He scored 23 points and grabbed six rebounds in Sunday's overtime loss at Tulane. In 28.9 minutes of action, he is averaging 12.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and one assist. See which team to pick here.

