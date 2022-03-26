The No. 10 seed Miami Hurricanes and the No. 11 seed Iowa State Cyclones will both be looking to extend their surprising runs in the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Friday night. The Hurricanes booked their spot in the Sweet 16 with an upset win over Auburn, while the Cyclones knocked off Wisconsin in the second round of March Madness. Iowa State held the Badgers to a 2 of 22 effort from beyond the arc.

Tipoff is set for 9:59 p.m. ET on Friday at the United Center. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Hurricanes as three-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Iowa State odds. The total for points scored is listed at 131.5, down 1.5 points from the opening line.

Iowa State vs. Miami point spread: Miami -3

Iowa State vs. Miami over-under total: 131.5 points

Iowa State vs. Miami: money line: Miami -170, Iowa State +145

ISU: The Cyclones are 6-1 against the spread in neutral-site games as underdogs

MIA: The Hurricanes are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four games against opponents with winning records

Why Miami can cover

Miami is built to do well in the postseason, as it is led by several veteran guards. The Hurricanes have four players scoring in double figures, topped by Kameron McGusty's 17.5 points per game. They have the sixth-best turnover rate in college basketball, so they are not going to beat themselves on Friday night.

Iowa State was able to get past Wisconsin last weekend, despite shooting just 34.5 percent from the floor. The Cyclones have struggled on the offensive end of the court all season, which is going to catch up with them in this matchup. Miami has covered the spread in five of its last six games-Iowa State is 2-11 in its last 13 games in March.

Why Iowa State can cover

The Cyclones are comfortable as underdogs. They were unanimously picked to finish last in the rugged Big 12 in a pre-season coaches' poll, which seemed logical considering they were coming off a two-win season, had a roster that didn't inspire fear from many opponents and were transitioning to first-year coach in T.J. Otzelberger.

Moreover, some believed Iowa State didn't deserve one of the coveted at-large bids for the NCAA Tournament after it stumbled to three consecutive lopsided defeats ahead of Selection Sunday. This week, Otzelberger told the media that the team is still embracing its underdog status as Miami is a slight betting favorite and the Cyclones have another opportunity to prove doubters wrong.

"Our guys have been the chip on their shoulder, the underdog, the group that's been doubted," Otzelberger said. "It's hard to be unanimously picked last in your league, I would think. I don't know how often that happens. I don't think there can be anybody that's more of an underdog, more of a chip on their shoulder, more to prove, more of an us-against-the-world mentality."

