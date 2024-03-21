History would suggest that the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket will be full of upsets with at least one March Madness Cinderella team making a deep run. The UConn Huskies were awarded the top overall seed in the 2024 March Madness bracket on Selection Sunday, with Houston, North Carolina and Purdue landing the three remaining No. 1 seeds. Nebraska will try to secure the program's first-ever victory in the NCAA Tournament when the Cornhuskers take on Texas A&M in the South Region. Arizona will try to make some noise as a No. 2 seed in the West Region and potentially play in the Final Four in Phoenix.

Can UConn roll through the East Region of the 2024 NCAA bracket and go on a run to defend their national title, or will a team like Drake or UAB be among the 2024 March Madness bracket busters?

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016 and nailed UConn's dramatic Final Four run as a 4-seed last year. It went an amazing 22-10 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 13 Furman over No. 4 Virginia and No. 10 Penn State over No. 7 Texas A&M. The model has beaten over 92% of all CBS Sports bracket players in three of the past five tournaments.

SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire 2024 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets.

Top 2024 March Madness bracket upset picks

One Midwest Region surprise the model has identified: No. 11 seed Oregon knocks off No. 6 seed South Carolina in a 4 p.m. ET matchup on Thursday. The Ducks were crowned champions of the Pac-12 Tournament thanks to impressive wins over UCLA, Arizona and Colorado. Oregon features five players averaging double-digit points per game this season, giving the Ducks the depth needed to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament 2024.

Center N'Faly Dante is a dominant force in the paint, averaging 16.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Dante has recorded a double-double in three of his last five outings. Guard Jermaine Couisnard is scoring 15.4 points per game on average, providing the Ducks with multiple offensive weapons. The Gamecocks, meanwhile, stunned SEC teams throughout the season, but they have lost four of their last nine games and are coming off a blowout loss to Auburn in the SEC Tournament.

Another Midwest Region surprise the model has identified: No. 3 seed Creighton defeats 2-seed Tennessee and 1-seed Purdue on its way to the Final Four. The Bluejays have an experienced head coach in Greg McDermott, who owns a 323-159 record in his 14th year with Creighton. McDermott has the Bluejays firing on all cylinders offensively this season. Creighton enters the 2024 NCAA Tournament scoring 80.5 points per game, which ranks 33rd in the nation.

The Bluejays are also among the best 3-point shooting teams in the country. Creighton is averaging 10.6 3-pointers per game, the sixth-best mark in college basketball. Forward Mason Miller is knocking down 45.5% of his 3-point attempts this season. In addition, Purdue has not made an appearance in the Final Four since 1980, while Tennessee has never made it past the Elite Eight. See which other 2024 March Madness matchups to target here.

How to make 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket?

Which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Which 12-seed reaches the Sweet 16, and which region features a 10-seed, 11-seed, and 13-seed delivering first-round shockers and has a 9-seed in the Elite Eight.