The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off against the Auburn Tigers at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. as a part of the 2023 Legends Classic. Notre Dame is 1-1 overall after going 11-20 last year, while Auburn is 1-1 this season after finishing 20-11 last year. Auburn is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Auburn vs. Notre Dame odds, and the over/under is 145.5 points via SportsLine consensus.

Anyone who has followed it saw huge returns.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Notre Dame vs. Auburn spread: Auburn -14.5

Notre Dame vs. Auburn over/under: 145.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Auburn money line: Auburn: -1419, Notre Dame: +808

What you need to know about Auburn

Auburn had a huge first half in its season-opener against No. 20 Baylor and nearly pulled off one of the first major upsets of the college basketball season. Although Baylor ultimately climbed back and won, 88-82, Auburn showed off its combination of speed and athleticism with 18 assists, 10 blocks and five steals. The Tigers followed with an 86-71 win over SE Louisiana and had seven blocks in the win.

Auburn is coming off making the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season, winning an average of 24.5 games per season over that span. The Tigers returned two of their top three scorers from last year, led by forward Johni Broome, who averaged 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game last season. Broome is averaging 17 points and 11 rebounds through two games this year and his 6-foot-10 frame makes it tough for others to score in the paint.

What you need to know about Notre Dame

Notre Dame is beginning a new era of basketball in South Bend with Micah Shrewsberry in his first year as head coach. Shrewsberry takes over for Mike Brey, who coached the previous 23 seasons at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish won their opener, 70-63, against Niagara before falling to Western Carolina, 71-61, on Saturday.

Notre Dame is no stranger to playing games in New York City and there's often a pro-Fighting Irish crowd on hand. That could play to their advantage against a tough Auburn team. Freshman guard Markus Burton, who won Mr. Basketball in Indiana as the best high school basketball player in the state last year, has made an immediate impact averaging 23 points per game over his first two contests.

